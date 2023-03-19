Liverpool have RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol on their list of transfer targets as they look to bolster their defence at Anfield, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will have a shortlist of players who can reshape the Reds squad, with a potential rebuild on the cards over the coming years.

Liverpool transfer news – Josko Gvardiol

According to The Athletic, Liverpool could sign a centre-back during the summer transfer window, but other areas of the pitch are taking priority at the time of writing.

The same publication says that it’s unlikely the Merseyside outfit will sign Gvardiol as Klopp is not short on options in the centre of defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate being the preferred pairing for the time being.

Several European powerhouses will likely move for the 21-year-old Leipzig star in the upcoming transfer window to avoid paying his £97m release clause that comes into effect during the summer of 2024.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been “tracking Gvardiol for quite some time”, but planning a move is difficult due to the club’s uncertainty over their participation in the Champions League next season.

And the journalist has reinforced this to GMS, stating that the young talent is “one of the names” on the Reds’ list.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Gvardiol?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Gvardiol is one of the names on Liverpool's list for sure, and they've been tracking him very seriously over the course of the last few months.”

Would Gvardiol be a good signing for Liverpool?

Gvardiol has been in impressive form this season and will no doubt have grabbed the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs ahead of a move this summer.

The 19-cap Croatia international has made 32 club appearances this term, hitting the back of the net three times and helping Leipzig keep 11 clean sheets.

The 6 foot 1 starlet also played a crucial role in securing a third-placed finish for his national side at the World Cup in Qatar, making 1.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per game across his seven appearances, according to WhoScored.

The Zagreb-born talent compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for passes attempted (86.22) and successful take-ons (0.80) per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it looks as though Gvardiol has the potential to become one of the world’s leading centre-backs in the coming years and acquiring his signature would be a huge boost for Klopp and the Liverpool faithful.