Liverpool fans may 'take some heart' from the fact that RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol admitted the Reds were his 'dream club', says CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is one of the brightest young talents in European football and a move to Anfield could be of interest to the defender.

Liverpool transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

The Athletic have confirmed that RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol has a release clause of £97m, which becomes active next summer.

The report also claims that Premier League clubs Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all interested in signing the Croatian international.

Gvardiol recently revealed that Liverpool is his dream club after he used to watch games with his father as a kid.

He said: "My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

You'd imagine with Gvardiol competing in the Champions League with Leipzig, that Liverpool will have to finish in the European places in order to stand a chance of winning the race to sign the 21-year-old, despite his 'dream club' admission.

What has Jacobs said about Gvardiol?

Jacobs has confirmed that Chelsea were close to signing Gvardiol last summer, but has admitted Liverpool fans may have some hope after he expressed his affection for the Merseyside club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We know that if we look back to last summer, Chelsea came relatively close to pre-agreeing a deal for him.

"Liverpool fans might take some heart from the fact that Gvardiol is on record as saying that when he was young he used to watch Liverpool games with his Dad and he termed it his dream club."

How has Gvardiol performed this season?

The Leipzig centre-back is a solid, left-sided centre-back who is comfortable in possession. As per Sofascore, Gvardiol averages 2.4 clearances and 3.1 duels won per game, as well as completing 95% of passes inside his own half this campaign.

In the Champions League, Gvardiol has taken his performances to another level this season.

WhoScored have given the young defender a rating of 6.82 in the European competition, whilst he's also scored twice for the German club. Manchester City's 7-0 demolition of Leipzig this week has certainly skewed his score slightly, but it wasn't a great night for the Croatian.

Gvardiol was also named in the Sky Sports World Cup team of the tournament in Qatar in 2022.