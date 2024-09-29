Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate had a mixed performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Reds stormed to the top of the table with a narrow 2-1 victory at Molineux following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw away at Newcastle United earlier in the day. Konate opened the scoring for Arne Slot’s side in the first half, but Wolves were worthy of an equaliser in the second.

A penalty kick from Mohamed Salah a few minutes later made the difference for Liverpool. Former Wolves striker Diogo Jota was brought down in the box, and the referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

The Good and the Bad of Ibrahima Konate

He was on the scoresheet in the win over Wolves

Konate has been a mainstay in the Liverpool team this season. After it appeared he’d conceded his position in the starting lineup to 21-year-old Jarell Quansah at the end of last season, when handed the opportunity by Slot this term, the Frenchman grasped it with both hands.

Liverpool started poorly against Wolves on Saturday night, and struggled to get a foothold in the game. Liverpool journalist James Pearce, writing for The Athletic, broke down Konate’s performance, and highlighted the good and bad of the defender.

He said:

“Having gone over two years without a goal, Konate has now netted twice in 12 days. He followed up his header in the Champions League victory over AC Milan by opening the scoring at Molineux. “However, he was also guilty of offering Wolves a way back into the game in the second half. Rather than deal with a simple situation, he tried to shepherd the ball back to Alisson, and his hesitancy allowed Jorgen Strand Larsen to steal in. It was Konate rather than Alisson at fault. A day to remember, and forget.”

Gravenberch Receives Plaudits for Liverpool Display

The midfielder was named man of the match

One player that did have a consistent performance against Wolves on Saturday was midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. After a quiet first season at Anfield, the 22-year-old has become undroppable in Slot’s starting lineup.

The Dutchman was rightfully named man of the match, much to Konate’s bemusement, after another solid display in the middle of the park. While Gravenberch didn’t score or assist, his defensive work highlighted just how well he is adapting to this new role in the team.

Ryan Gravenberch stats vs Wolves in the Premier League (28/09/24) Stat: Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate passes 57/62 (92%) Ground duels (won) 7 (7) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Tackles 3 Fouls won 4

Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich back in the summer of 2023. Last season, he started just 12 of the Reds’ Premier League fixtures, and was often limited to appearances off the bench.

After Liverpool failed to bolster their midfield ranks with Spanish international Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Gravenberch has been tasked with partnering Alexis Mac Allister in the heart of Slot’s team.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.