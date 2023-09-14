Highlights Liverpool missed out on signing Jude Bellingham, but journalist Dean Jones believes they have found a star who will shine in the Premier League.

Klopp has made significant midfield signings, and will need to find a way to give them all regular playing time.

Liverpool's midfield adjustments were necessary after losing several key players this summer.

Liverpool could justify missing out on the signing of now Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as journalist Dean Jones drops a claim to GIVEMESPORT on a star who is “going to rip it up” at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to bolster his midfield options significantly across the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Summer window

In April, The Guardian reported that Liverpool had pulled out of the race to sign then-Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham. The £135m price tag on the England international would have restricted plans for Klopp to overhaul the squad after the Reds slipped to a disappointing fifth-placed Premier League finish last term. According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid eventually signed Bellingham for an initial £88.5m fee, with the add-ons potentially taking the deal to £115m, making the 20-year-old the most expensive British player of all time.

However, Liverpool would go on to have a productive summer themselves, making four senior midfield signings, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister, RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, VfB Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch. This followed the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who joined clubs in the Saudi Pro League on top of the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who left Anfield at the end of their contracts in June.

Liverpool have started the campaign relatively well, earning ten points out of a possible 12, after three successive Premier League victories followed their opening-day draw at Chelsea.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Reacting to Bellingham’s stunning performance for England against Scotland on Tuesday evening, Jones believes that no club in the world wouldn’t take the Real Madrid star in their team but claims the Reds can look to Szoboszlai as a beacon of hope. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool’s midfield business has been good, but there is no hiding from the fact that none of them are Bellingham - he’s an absolute superstar. The path they have taken is very different, and in a way, it has been very needed in the end because of the loss of key players. But just imagine if they had Bellingham! No team in the world would not like this player. “If I was a Liverpool fan right now, though, and looking for comfort in the fact they did not pursue Bellingham, it would be in the shape of Szoboszlai. He might not get the same attention as Bellingham, but this player is going to rip it up in the Premier League this season, and by digging a bit deeper in the market, Liverpool have got themselves a player that is going to shine bright across the season. He’ll work hard, he’ll create, he’ll score goals. He might be the reason they don’t need to live with any regrets over not getting Bellingham.”

Dominik Szoboszlai - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 7.25 3rd Goals 1 =4th Shots per game 2 4th Pass success rate 88.7% 10th Tackles per game 1.3 =4th Key passes per game 1.8 =2nd Dribbles per game 1.8 1st Stats according to WhoScored

How can Klopp fit all four midfield signings into his starting XI?

After spending almost £150m on their midfield additions this summer, Klopp must ensure he can find a way to provide the quartet with regular minutes. However, with the German generally preferring an attacking variation of a 4-3-3, at least one of the four is likely to miss out on the starting XI on a matchday.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have already nailed down their regular places in the first set of games before the international break, with the latter, who cost the club £60m, grabbing his maiden Liverpool goal with a glorious strike in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. The former has tended to operate in a deeper-lying midfield role, providing technical inspiration for the forward players in front of him.

Endo has started just one game following his arrival from Stuttgart, playing at the base of a midfield three in the Reds’ 2-1 comeback victory at Newcastle United. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he has performed a major U-turn on the Japan international, after an impressive showing in his country’s 4-1 victory over Germany last weekend.

That leaves Gravenberch, who signed from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £34.2m on Deadline Day, meaning he hasn’t been offered the opportunity to make his first appearance for the Reds. At the age of 21, the Netherlands international may have to take some time to adjust to the rigours of Premier League football and could learn his trade from Endo, who is nine years his senior.

Liverpool will know that the opportunity to sign Bellingham may not come around again any time soon. But Klopp will be thankful that he could make the required midfield adjustments to his squad as the Reds look to challenge Premier League champions Manchester City this season.