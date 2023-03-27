Liverpool may not be out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham at Anfield, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been one of several clubs monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Jude Bellingham

According to journalist David Ornstein’s column in The Athletic last week, it is regarded as “increasingly unlikely” that Liverpool will be able to secure the signing of Bellingham this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield.

The reporter also says that the financial muscle of clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid may put the Anfield outfit on the back foot in the race for his signature, but no definitive decisions have been made at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are still in the race to sign the Stourbridge-born star this summer, though suggests that it will be a challenge to acquire his services.

And Taylor has said that he doesn’t see Ornstein’s report as completely ruling Liverpool out of the race for Bellingham but has dubbed The Athletic journalist a “tier-one source.”

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Bellingham?

When reacting to Ornstein’s latest update, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't really see it as Liverpool are out of the race for Bellingham.

“I do agree with what Ornstein has reported. I don't know where he got that information from. He is a tier-one source, so it's top information.

“But I think it's never been about Liverpool outbidding City and other teams for Bellingham. It's more about hoping he picks them because of the project, the club and because of Klopp.”

Would Bellingham be a good signing for Liverpool?

Even at a price tag of £130m, Bellingham would be a superb signing for Liverpool and could dominate their midfield at Anfield for years to come should a deal get over the line.

The 24-cap England international has made 34 appearances for Dortmund this term, hitting the back of the net ten times whilst producing six assists, showing that he has been a creative outlet for the German giants in the middle of the park.

The teenage sensation has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.50 for his displays in the Bundesliga this season, ranking him as the best-performing player in Edin Terzic’s squad, indicating that he is critical to BVB’s chances of success.

Therefore, it’s unlikely that Dortmund will be willing to sell Bellingham on the cheap this summer, and Liverpool will hope to encourage the midfielder that Anfield is the best step for the next stage of his career.