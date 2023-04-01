Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is “absolutely brilliant” and is what Jurgen Klopp needs in his midfield at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are set for a summer rebuild in the upcoming transfer window as the German head coach looks to revamp his squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool transfer news – Jude Bellingham

According to British agent Haydn Dodge, who was speaking to CaughtOffside, it is well-known within the football industry that Liverpool have made a £100m bid to Borussia Dortmund to try and secure the services of Bellingham.

The teenager looks set to leave the Bundesliga outfit this season, with almost every European powerhouse taking an interest in his services ahead of the transfer market later this year.

However, last week The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that it is regarded as “increasingly unlikely” that Liverpool will sign Bellingham this summer, given that he has no release clause in his current contract with Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds aren’t ruled out of the race to sign the 19-year-old but has acknowledged Ornstein as a “tier-one” source.

Jones has been impressed with the £106m-rated star's recent performances for England during their Euro 2024 qualifier victories over Italy and Ukraine and has referred to the midfielder as “so smart.”

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Bellingham?

When speaking about Bellingham, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's absolutely brilliant. You can see his stature, and you can see his confidence.

“Perhaps the most interesting thing about him is that he's so smart, and that's what Liverpool need in their midfield.

“They need somebody that they can rely on at all times.”

Would Bellingham be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Arthur Melo’s current contracts at Anfield expiring this summer, Klopp will need to revamp his options in the centre of the park ahead of next season.

Bellingham would be the ideal option to play in the number eight role, having provided over 15 goal contributions for Dortmund this term.

The 24-cap England international announced himself to the global stage following a superb showing at the Qatar World Cup last winter, scoring his first Three Lions goal and ranking as the second-best-performing player in Gareth Southgate’s squad, according to WhoScored.

With the £49,000 per-week earner being the desire of most of Europe’s top clubs, it should come as no surprise to see a tussle for services come the summer transfer window, and it’s a discussion that Liverpool and Klopp hope they are involved in.