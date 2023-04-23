Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham won't be going to Anfield this summer due to the amount of money it would've cost to bring him in, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been in superb form this season for Borussia Dortmund as they wrestle with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

As per ESPN, Liverpool aren't expected to pursue long-term target Bellingham this summer, with their primary focus instead set to be on revamping Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The report states that the Reds have pulled out of the race for his signature due to the amount it would cost to bring Bellingham to Anfield, which could prevent them from strengthening in other areas effectively in the off-season.

Manchester United and Manchester City remain interested in the England international; however, it is claimed by The Sun that he could cost up to £130 million to bring to the Premier League.

Before Borussia Dortmund's crucial Bundesliga match at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Bellingham has registered 10 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jude Bellingham?

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs reckons Liverpool fans may be 'surprised' by the club's decision not to pursue Bellingham in the summer.

Jacobs told GMS: "The Bellingham interest went away and part of that is because ultimately the price, if you include the fee, and on top of that, the wages and the agents' fees, it was all too much. Maybe Liverpool fans will be surprised by that because they'll feel that that number was always known as a ballpark, but prices can be fluid based upon interest and also when Liverpool were planning for Bellingham, it was a near given towards the beginning of the season that they would have Champions League football. That in itself comes with a bigger budget, which means you might be prepared to pay a bit more."

Who could Liverpool target in midfield as an alternative to Jude Bellingham?

Liverpool have been linked with several names to freshen up their engine room since the news broke that they wouldn't pursue Bellingham this summer.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is someone the Reds have a strong interest in, to the point that they've reportedly 'prepared and approved a contract' to present to the 24-year-old in the hope they can entice him to Anfield.

Sky Sports have revealed that Bayern Munich anchorman Ryan Gravenberch is also someone Liverpool would like to sign in the off-season, with the Netherlands international believed to be 'enthusiastic' about possibly joining the Merseyside giants after his agents had contact with the club.

Another Chelsea player is rumoured to be high on Klopp's list of targets, with The Independent claiming that Conor Gallagher has been identified as someone who could add some fresh ideas in the middle of the park.

The Reds are known to be in the market for midfield reinforcements and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more than one arrive to spearhead their squad rebuild.