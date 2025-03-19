Liverpool have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Alvarez moved to Atletico back in August during the summer transfer window, moving to the Spanish club on a six-year contract, with the deal reportedly valued at €75 million (£81 million), plus an additional €20 million (£17m) in potential add-ons, making it a record sale for Manchester City.

During his time in England, Alvarez enjoyed plenty of success. He was instrumental in the club's treble-winning 2022-2023 season, securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles. Alvarez has continued to impress in Spain, but he's been linked with a move back to England.

Fabrizio Romano: Julian Alvarez to Liverpool

The Reds were keen last summer

Speaking on Liverpool's reported interest in Alvarez, Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that Alvarez was on their shortlist last summer. The respected journalist adds that he's happy at Atletico, so there is nothing concrete at this stage.

"He was on their shortlist last summer, for sure. Now he’s happy at Atletico and he signed for them just 9 months ago, so nothing concrete at this stage. We will see."

Julian Alvarez - 2024/2025 stats Julian Alvarez Appearances 53 Goals 25 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.9 Match Rating 6.94

Considering the fee Atletico paid for Alvarez less than a year ago, you'd imagine they'd want to at least make a profit if they were to offload Alvarez. Liverpool undoubtedly need to bring in a centre-forward during the summer transfer window, but they'd have to burst the bank to acquire Alvarez's signature.

Whether Atletico would even offload Alvarez at any price remains to be seen considering how quickly he's become a crucial player for the Spanish side. The partnership the Argentinian forward has built with Antoine Griezmann has been heavily impressive, and it would be no surprise if a club like Liverpool were to register an interest during the summer transfer window.

