Highlights Liverpool miss out as Julian Nagelsmann is set to sign a new deal with Germany.

The 36-year-old may have emerged as a target for the Reds to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Nagelsman was never likely to leave his current role before Euro 2024, which could have impacted Liverpool's pre-season plans.

Liverpool reportedly had Julian Nagelsmann as one of the managers on their shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, but journalist Christian Falk has claimed that he will now sign a new contract with the German national team.

With Klopp announcing that he would be heading through the exit door earlier in the season, the Reds have a crucial decision to make in regards to their future. Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Nagelsmann could emerge as a candidate for the Merseyside outfit, but it now appears that they've missed out on the 36-year-old coach.

Nagelsmann Signs New Deal With Germany

Liverpool's shortlist is dwindling

According to BILD reporter Falk, Nagelsmann will now sign a new contract with Germany until 2026, ruling him out of the Bayern Munich and Liverpool positions...

"Breaking: Julian Nagelsmann will sign a new contract until 2026 at DFB and will not be coach of Bayern Munich."

Nagelsmann, who has been labelled as 'exceptional' by Klopp himself, was never likely to leave his current role before Euro 2024, which could have caused problems for Liverpool. If Germany advanced into the latter stages of the competition, then Nagelsmann would have had little time to prepare for pre-season.

The agent of Nagelsmann recently spoke out about his future, suggesting that they were talking to Bayern, but they weren't the only club, possibly hinting that Liverpool had been in touch. If Nagelsmann was a key target for the Reds, then it's back to the drawing board for Michael Hughes and Richard Hughes, who will undoubtedly have a host of managers they are considering.

Replacing Klopp isn't going to be an easy task considering the success he has brought to Anfield, and it's crucial that the decision-makers on Merseyside get this one right.