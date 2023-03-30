Liverpool would jump at the chance to re-sign Sadio Mané, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 30-year-old forward left the Reds for Bayern Munich last summer, and his former side have struggled since his departure.

Liverpool news — Sadio Mané

While Liverpool, who are currently outside of the Champions League places, aren't having a great season, the same can probably be said about Mané.

Ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks both Liverpool and their former player have suffered since parting ways.

"Mané was a top, top player. It hasn’t worked out for him at Bayern Munich with injuries," Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT. "But, for Liverpool, he was outstanding. Liverpool haven’t been the same since he has gone."

As per Transfermarkt, the Senegalese footballer has managed just six goals in the Bundesliga this term.

What has Dean Jones said about Sadio Mané and Liverpool?

Jones thinks Liverpool wouldn't pass up the opportunity to re-sign Mané if it presented itself.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If they were offered Sadio Mane back, then they would 100% jump at the chance, I'm sure. I'm still convinced that his departure absolutely rocked everyone. I think that one of the big reasons that this Liverpool team's wheels have fallen off this season is because they lost Mane."

Will Sadio Mané return to Liverpool one day?

It seems unlikely; he accomplished everything he could there, winning both the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

Of course, a forward of that calibre would obviously improve Jürgen Klopp's side, but it's not like the German is lacking attacking options.

On top of the excellent Mohamed Salah, he also has the likes of Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo to call upon. Both players have shown some really promising signs this season. If given more time to adapt, they could be consistent threats for Liverpool next term.

The two attackers were on the scoresheet in the 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United at the start of March, grabbing two goals each.

As well as Núñez and Gakpo, Klopp has Luis Díaz, too. It can't be forgotten how dangerous he is.

Last season, the Colombian completed 2.4 dribbles per game in the Premier League, which was the highest average in his squad, according to WhoScored.

All in all, then, while Liverpool probably are missing Mané following his £35m move to Bayern (via BBC Sport), things should improve in the future given the other attacking options they possess.