Former goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has explained that the Fekir deal collapsing enabled Liverpool to invest in Alisson instead.

Alisson's impact at Liverpool has since been huge, highlighting a fortunate turn of events for the Merseyside club.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg - who spent 15 years at Anfield - has revealed that signing previous long-standing transfer target Nabil Fekir could have prevented them from snaring a deal for Alisson Becker for financial reasons.

Fekir, now plying his trade for Real Betis, was seemingly Anfield-bound in the summer of 2018 with a deal, worth £52.8 million, being agreed between all relevant parties at the time. A medical was booked and the move looked all but done.

The Frenchman’s inevitable switch to the Premier League broke down in the 11th hour, however, and in 2021, the technician went on to reveal that it was his agent who was responsible for the deal not going through, he told The Times.

“I saw plenty of things which weren’t true. It was said the knee stopped me going to Liverpool but that wasn’t true. I had a problem with my agent, my adviser. It was the agent [who was] responsible for the deal not going through.”

Fans of the Merseyside-based outfit were frustrated to not land Fekir at the time but, in hindsight, it all worked out for the greater good with Alisson, widely recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, being stationed between the sticks since the summer of 2018.

Fekir Transfer Collapse Helped Alisson Deal

‘We were lucky that deal fell through’

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Achterberg, who now works alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, suggested the Reds' failure to land Fekir allowed them to swoop in and splash the cash on Alisson.

The goalkeeping expert, trusted by Jurgen Klopp and co during his long stint at the club, was more than happy with starting Danny Ward as their number one choice at that time - but then, pre-season worries emerged and Liverpool scoured the market for a new glovesman.

“I would’ve had no problem to [have] started with Danny Ward as the No.1, but I think that was never the case really. It depended. It was a little bit like the boss had said they’d both [Ward and Loris Karius] get a fair chance. “I think both had issues in the pre-season and that’s why it was also decided that we needed a new goalkeeper. But it was also all pieces falling together because if we would have signed Nabil Fekir, then there would be no money to sign Alisson.

Alisson - Liverpool Statistics Cost £67,000,000 Appearances 263 Cost Per Appearance £254,753 Goals Conceded 236 Clean Sheets 114 Weekly Wage £150,000

Achterberg revealed that he had spoken to German tactician Klopp, now a potential Gareth Southgate replacement for England, as a means of ramping up their pursuit thanks to lurking interest from Chelsea, with the Blues ready to sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid to fund a deal. He added:

“So we were lucky that that deal fell through and then I said, ‘Okay boss, we have to be quick now because Chelsea, for sure, want to sign Ali too and they will sell Courtois to Madrid so we have to do it before and that’s what happened.

Alisson and Fekir’s Careers Since

The former has become a Champions League winner

Karius’ memorable disasterclass in the Champions League final against Real Madrid prompted them to start their search - and well, they found one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, a man who has won everything there is to win at club level.

For all the talk about the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk and the impact they’ve had on Liverpool’s fortunes in recent times, Alisson has been an ever-present figure between the sticks, chalking up 263 games for the Merseysiders thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson is the second most expensive goalkeeper in football history, having signed for £67 million in 2018.

Liverpool, in their time of need, forked out a world-record fee of £67 million for the 69-cap Brazil international, though it’s not unfair to say their hefty investment has not paid dividends, especially with a Premier League title and the sole Champions League to his name.

A master in one-on-one situations, there are not many goalkeepers in world football that can rival him in that sense, while the intangible aspects of his game - most notably, his leadership from the back - do not go unnoticed either.

Elsewhere, Fekir’s career has somewhat dwindled into obscurity. Once a sought-after talent, the Lyon-born ace has since struggled to get that career-defining move and, as a reference point, his last international appearance came in August 2020 in the form of a 12-minute cameo.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, he spent six years with Lyon between 2013 and 2019 before moving on - but not to Liverpool, to Real Betis. He has played 162 times for the Spanish outfit, notching 29 goals and 28 assists, but has not hit the heights once expected of him. It’s safe to say that those associated with Liverpool will be counting their lucky stars that Alisson now dons their club colours rather than Fekir.

