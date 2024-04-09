Highlights Andreas Schlumberger, Liverpool's head of recovery, will leave the club when Klopp's tenure ends this summer.

Liverpool head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 57-year-old will return to Germany once Jurgen Klopp's tenure as manager draws to an end this summer. That's according to The Athletic, who are reporting that the performance expert's pending departure is an 'amicable' one.

Schlumberger joined Liverpool from Schalke in December 2020 and has been a valued member of Klopp's backroom staff for the last three-and-a-half years. He had signed a contract until the summer of 2024, but will leave a year early with the club's blessing.

Schlumberger is the 'Number One', According to Jurgen Klopp

Speaking when Schlumberger first joined the club, Klopp said: “If you would ask people in this area — rehab, performance, recovery — he is number one in Germany."

“I know it for years. We studied at the same university so I have followed his way all the way through, then we worked together for a few years at Dortmund. He went to Bayern, worked for Gladbach, worked for Schalke, worked before that for Nurnberg – and for the German FA as well for the national teams. All that stuff. His CV is just incredible, absolutely incredible.

“Recovery, rehab, performance is always an area where medicine and science are just not there yet. That’s normal; 20 years ago it was a catastrophe compared to today. In the moment, we are in a really good place but it is not finished – the development is not finished, so the knowledge is not finished.

“My understanding is, how can you develop in these areas? You bring the best people together, let them discuss about different cases and then make a common decision and go from there. That’s why I thought it makes absolute sense to bring him in.

“It’s nothing to do really with me personally; yes, we know each other but it’s nothing to do with that. It was, for me, a chance for the club to bring in an outstanding person with an incredible knowledge about very important things in football. And that’s why he’s here.”

The news comes amid strong reports linking Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim with the top job at Liverpool. It's understood that the 39-year-old has not yet agreed to join Liverpool, but he is seemingly high on their list of possible replacements. Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso has already ruled himself out by committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

Schlumberger worked with Klopp before the duo reunited at Liverpool in 2020. The former was a rehabilitation coach at Borussia Dortmund between 2011 and 2015, when Klopp was manager of the German giants.

All Change at Anfield

It has already been confirmed that coaches Pep Lijnders, Vitor Matos and Peter Krawietz will follow Jurgen Klopp out of the door at Anfield this summer. That means the new manager will have to bring in his own coaches on the training pitch, but the news of Schlumberger's departure suggests that may extend deeper into the backroom staff.

The report from The Athletic also claims that Andreas Kornmayer, the club's head of fitness and conditioning, does not know where his future lies beyond this summer. He is out of contract in the coming months and is unsure whether or not he will have a job under Klopp's successor.