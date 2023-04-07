Interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is expected to ramp up towards the end of the season - with Liverpool in the picture.

Jurgen Klopp is ready for Liverpool to dive into the market this summer as they attempt to fix a squad that has failed to live up to expectations.

Could Liverpool sign Joao Palhinha this summer?

Jude Bellingham is the big-name target most spoken about, yet sources believe Liverpool will probably look into signing two midfielders—and Palhinha’s brilliant campaign in West London has caught the eye.

He is a combative, high energy defensive midfield player that has been a huge asset for Marco Silva’s team this term. He joined Fulham from Sporting Lisbon for £17million on a five-year deal and indications around the club suggest it would take upwards of £50m to get him out of the club.

Fulham boss Silva would not welcome offers at any level for Palhinha, the heartbeat of his team, and hopes the board will remain strong if offers land for the Portugal international.

But recent history shows that when vultures circle above Craven Cottage, players usually end up being nabbed. Liverpool have already poached youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott from Fulham in the past couple of years, while Ryan Sessegnon joined Tottenham in 2020.

Would Joao Palhinha be tempted by a move to Liverpool?

Palhinha is a more established talent than any of those three were and is enjoying life at his new club, so there will be hope he sticks with them for season two. Yet the lure of Anfield and becoming a destroyer in the centre of the Liverpool midfield may prove tempting.

The Reds have lacked someone of his quality all season and actually had him on their radar before he moved to the Premier League last year.

Fulham know they have an absolute gem in this 27-year-old and his consistency is almost unrivalled across the league for players in this position.

Tottenham have also held a passing interest in the player but other clubs from Europe are believed to have an eye on him now, too.