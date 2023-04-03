Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has alluded to the fact he wants to sign a new midfielder at Anfield, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are linked to a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool transfer news – Midfielder

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, who was writing in his column for CaughtOffside, there are concrete talks between Liverpool and Jude Bellingham’s father, Mark.

The two parties are currently apart “when talking about money”, and the Reds will wait until an agreement is reached before submitting an offer.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Bellingham is “absolutely brilliant” and is the type of player Klopp requires in the middle of the park at Anfield.

And Sheth doesn’t think that the Merseyside outfit can afford to not bring in “at least one midfielder” during the summer, with six players out of contract at the end of the season.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool’s search for a midfielder?

When talking about Liverpool’s summer transfer window plans, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think they can afford not to bring in at least one midfielder this summer, be it Bellingham or not.

“Jurgen Klopp has alluded to it and is very public about things needing to change in the summer. That area does need to strengthen.

“So, it will be interesting to see what happens with this one, particularly if the will of the player is to go to, for example, Liverpool.”

Who else could Liverpool sign in the summer?

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been monitoring the progress of Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo over the past couple of years, who could arrive at Anfield as an alternative to Bellingham.

Reports in Spain have indicated that Klopp is also an admirer of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves, with the publication stating that Manchester United and Newcastle United have also shown an interest in the Wolves captain ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

But Liverpool have their eyes on multiple midfield targets across Europe, with ESPN reporting that Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga could also move to Merseyside in the summer.

Therefore, it looks as though Klopp has got his eye on a variety of options ahead of the summer transfer window, and it’s hard to imagine that the Reds won’t make at least one addition to the squad over the next few months.