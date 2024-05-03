Highlights Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah spat resolved ahead of Liverpool's game against Tottenham.

The duo have known each other for a long time, so these kind of altercations have likely happened before.

Klopp confirms that it's a non-story and the Liverpool duo are 'absolutely fine'.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp had a sideline spat against West Ham United, and the German coach has now had his say on the situation once again ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

Salah appeared to be a little frustrated after he was asked to come off the bench at the London Stadium, and a small argument ensued between him and the Liverpool boss.

Klopp Confirms Salah Situation is Resolved

The Liverpool duo have known each other for a long time

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Klopp had his say on the Salah situation, confirming that it's now even resolved...

"It's completely resolved, no problem. If we didn't know each other that long, I'm not sure how we'd deal with it. But we respect each other so it's really no problem. We are absolutely fine with it. It's a non-story."

Klopp and Salah are two of the key reasons behind Liverpool's success over the last few years, and they undoubtedly have huge amounts of respect for each other. Mini altercations between the two are likely to have happened on occasions over the years, but the majority of the time it would have been away from the public eye.

With Klopp heading through the exit door at the end of the campaign, Salah's future has also been up for discussion in recent weeks. A report from The Athletic towards the end of April has now confirmed that the former Roma forward is expected to stay at Anfield ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

It's been a tricky few months for Salah with Liverpool after he returned from the African Cup of Nations with an injury. Since regaining his fitness, the Egyptian international has struggled to find the back of the net consistently, which has led to The Athletic's Nick Miller suggesting that he deserves to be on the bench at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Liverpool's last eight games in all competitions, Mohamed Salah has scored two penalties, but he's failed to find the back of the net from open play.

Virgil van Dijk is a doubt for Tottenham clash

It wasn't just the Salah situation that dominated Klopp's press conference, with the Liverpool boss asked about the fitness of his squad. It was good news when it comes to Conor Bradley, who has returned to full training ahead of the game against Tottenham.

The bad news is, Diogo Jota remains on the sideline and he's yet to return to training, while Virgil van Dijk is a doubt, although Klopp is hoping he will be able to partially train on Friday.

