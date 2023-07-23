Liverpool’s newest signing is of a higher quality than their former midfielder Naby Keita, BILD journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

Keita, who earned £60,000 per week yet failed to assert himself as a nailed-on starter under Jurgen Klopp, is one of the many names to be replaced this summer.

Liverpool news – Dominik Szobszlai

Liverpool continued their midfield reshuffle by signing RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for a fee of £60m, though Alexis Mac Allister was the club's first signing for £35m.

The Premier League behemoths were able to fend off other competition to snare their in-demand target’s signature.

While both are exciting additions to squad at Anfield, all eyes will be on the Hungarian as he looks to adapt to the fast-paced, physical nature of the league.

However, Liverpool minds can be put at ease as Falk exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he will be a good signing, unlike Keita despite the two carving out similar career paths before heading to Merseyside. They even cost similar fees, with Liverpool forking out £48m for Keita.

The 22-year-old has already shown glimpses of his superiority in the club’s dreaded lactate test as he looked much more comfortable than Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

What did Christian Falk say about Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Falk insisted that Szoboszlai is a much better asset to have than Keita with the former’s versatility an invaluable aspect of his game.

He said: “So you have a player of many positions with good quality, but has to make the next step. You know, the last transfer from Leipzig to Liverpool was Keita and that didn’t work so well. What I can is that Szoboszlai is of a higher quality than Keita, so I think he will play.”

What will Dominik Szboszlai bring to Anfield?

With the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and now (potentially) Jordan Henderson leaving Anfield, midfield reinforcements such as Szoboszlai were needed.

But what exactly will the versatile attacker bring with him?

A lack of creativity in Liverpool’s engine room will be nullified by the midfielder given he registered 13 assists in the Bundesliga last term, though his 10-goal return suggests he also has a knack of hitting the back of the net.

Goalscoring and creativity exploits aside, the midfielder boasted a respectable 7.42 match rating (on average) by Sofascore’s standards during his 2022/23 season.

This rating was a league-high in the Bundesliga and ties in well why Liverpool were so willing to get a deal complete.

What next for Liverpool?

A left-footed centre-back seems to be another position on Klopp’s radar as options in this area are thin on the ground.

Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg was mentioned as a possible target, but they have since cooled their interest amid fierce competition from fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

But fear not as the Merseysiders have more than just Van de Ven on their shopping list.

Klopp has been a long-term admirer of Goncalo Inacio, who currently resides at Sporting Lisbon, and AS claim that the German tactician has his sight set on signing the highly rated Portugal international.

Also, according to Tuttosport (via Sports Witness), the Reds have upped their approach for Torino 23-year-old Perr Schuurs after having a £26m bid snubbed.

As exciting as the links are with a new central defender, a deal may not come in time for their off-season proceedings this summer.

Liverpool begin their pre-season campaign on 24th July against Greuther Fürth and fans will be locked in to see their newest signings, namely Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, in action for the first time.