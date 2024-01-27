Highlights Liverpool fans are undoubtedly devastated by Klopp's departure as he decides to leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool will have to start preparing for life without Jurgen Klopp after it was announced that he would leave the club at the end of the season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that they already have a succession plan in place in terms of finding his replacement.

The Merseyside club shocked the footballing world when they announced on 26th January that Klopp had decided to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign. Considering the Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, it's undoubtedly the last piece of news any Liverpool fan wanted to hear.

The German manager has won all there is to win with the club and it's difficult to imagine a Liverpool without Klopp, but the higher-ups at Anfield will now need to find the right replacement to continue guiding the Merseyside outfit in the right direction. It's unclear who will be the next manager to enter the hot seat, but they certainly have big shoes to fill.

It's the end for Klopp and Liverpool

In a statement, Liverpool confirmed Klopp's desire to step down as manager, while Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also vacate their positions at the end of the season. Speaking on his undoubtedly difficult decision, Klopp confirmed that he is running out of energy...

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool career Stats Output Matches 464 Wins 288 Draws 96 Losses 80 Players used 106 Points-per-game 2.07 Trophies 7 (1x Premier League, 1x Champions League, 1x FA Cup, 1x Carabao Cup, 1x Club World Cup, 1x Super Cup, 1x Community Shield) Stats per Transfermarkt - correct as of January 26th, 2024

Klopp has undoubtedly been one of the best managers in the history of the club, so replacing him will be a difficult task. With the news so fresh, we're not seeing a host of options linked with the hot seat, but Xabi Alonso is a name that continues to crop up for obvious reasons. The Spaniard is doing an impressive job with Bayer Leverkusen as they currently sit top of the Bundesliga, while he already has that connection with the Merseyside club.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool already have Klopp replacement plan

Jacobs has suggested that we could learn more in the next few days in terms of a Klopp replacement, but Liverpool already have a succession plan in place. The journalist adds that there is no panic internally at the club after Klopp had informed them of his decision back in November, giving them time already to figure out a plan. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"We'll probably learn some more information in the next 24 or 48 hours. Although the news has come as a big shock publicly, Liverpool have known about this news for a couple of months, and they do have a succession plan in place. That's not to say that there is a candidate already pre-agreed to take the job, but it is to emphasise that there is no panic within Liverpool, they have a succession plan. And much like when other senior figures at the football club have left, Liverpool are always thinking ahead and planning ahead. So this has caught fans by surprise, but Liverpool are calmer about the situation and further along in the process of replacing Klopp."

Xabi Alonso breaks silence on Liverpool job

As mentioned, Alonso is likely to be a manager linked with the soon-to-be vacant position at Anfield. Before Leverkusen's Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, the former Liverpool midfielder addressed the media and was inevitably asked questions on whether he would be keen to replace Klopp...

“Honestly… I don't have a direct answer (laughs). I'm happy here right now, that's for sure, and only thinking about Leverkusen."

Alonso is certainly not ruling anything out, but his focus for now will undoubtedly be to try and win the league title in Germany. The prospect of managing his former club could be attractive to Alonso, so it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool make an approach in the near future.