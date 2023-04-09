Liverpool need “at least four” signings this summer to challenge at the top of the Premier League next season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unlikely to secure a place in the Champions League next term after an inconsistent campaign leaves them battling for a place in the Europa League.

Liverpool news – Latest

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal coupled with this weekend's results has left the Reds lying 8th in the Premier League table, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

A spot in the Europa League has to be the target for Klopp’s side, with the Reds sitting nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, having played a game less than their north London counterparts.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League, Liverpool will finish the season without winning a trophy.

This is a disappointment, considering they won the FA and Carabao Cups, finished second in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final last season.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is “not giving his maximum” for the Merseyside outfit due to a lack of competition for places.

And Jones believes four additions are required at Anfield for the club to return to their recent heights.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

When speaking about what is required to take Liverpool back to the top of the league, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They need at least four signings. A lot was made of the fact that Jude Bellingham could come in and transform Liverpool.

“I’m sure if he was to be signed, it would make a massive difference in the middle of the park.”

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are linked with numerous midfield additions this summer, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo being monitored ahead of a potential summer swoop.

However, with six players set to depart the club at the end of their contracts, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino, Klopp has another rebuilding job on his hands if he wants his squad to compete at the top of the Premier League next sueason.

It remains to be seen what players the Anfield outfit can attract without the prospect of Champions League football next term, but a heavy spending spree is long overdue if the Reds want to push on and challenge for more titles.