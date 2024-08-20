Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi this summer, according to The Athletic, who have revealed that Arne Slot and Co are succession planning ahead of Virgil van Dijk’s potential exit in the future.

After winning their 2024/25 Premier League curtain raiser against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, the Reds will be looking to secure some sort of silverware during Slot’s maiden campaign at the helm of the Anfield outfit.

As the only club in Europe’s top seven leagues yet to make a summer addition, the Reds will be hoping to conclude the summer trading period in a fruitful manner with the addition of a new central defender.

Liverpool ‘Appreciate’ Crystal Palace Defender Guehi

Newcastle also interested in his signature

On the back of a fruitful Euro 2024 campaign with England, the 24-year-old has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs in Europe – most notably, Newcastle United – as he looks to make his career-defining move.

After struggling to set the English top flight alight at Stamford Bridge as a fresh-faced youngster, the centre-half moved to Crystal Palace and has since made 112 outings for the south Londoners.

Via The Athletic’s DealSheet, amalgamated by writers Adam Leventhal and David Ornstein, Liverpool – amid interest from Newcastle - have been earmarked as a team in contention for the England centre-back’s signature this summer.

The report states that Slot’s side’s interest in Guehi, who has been described as 'exceptional', has emerged on the back of Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg’s uncertain futures on the red half of Merseyside, which means Slot and Co would be left shortchanged in that department.

Guehi, Van Dijk, Konate - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Van Dijk Konate Minutes 2,023 3,178 1,571 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 91.5 88 Aerials won per game 1.2 3.9 3.5 Tackles per game 1.1 1.1 1.6 Interceptions per game 0.7 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 3.5 3.8 2.3 Overall rating 6.55 7.15 6.84

The former has been linked to Aston Villa and Newcastle in recent weeks, while the latter is nearing a permanent exit in the coming weeks, with Ornstein revealing that Liverpool chiefs are demanding a £20million-plus fee after his successful loan spell with Mainz last season.

The fact that skipper Virgil van Dijk has also entered the final 12 months of his contract and is no closer to putting pen to paper on an extension, Slot and Co are succession planning with their interest in the Premier League-proven Guehi.

As alluded to, Eddie Howe and his entourage are also in the race for his signature this summer but what could play into Liverpool’s hands in the coming weeks, however, is that the Magpies are now considering other options after struggling to meet his employers' asking price.

Giorgi Mamardashvili Move Now ‘Advancing to Final Stages’

Georgian keeper will join in June 2025

Despite having Alisson Becker, one of the best shot stoppers in Premier League history, at his disposal, now-boss Slot is keen to bolster his side’s goalkeeper department this summer, especially on the back of Adrian’s free transfer to Real Betis.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are edging closer to finalising a summer deal with Valencia and Georgia star Giorgi Mamardashvili, though he would join the Anfield-based outfit in June 2025 rather than this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 168-game senior club career, Mamardashvili has conceded 204 goals and kept 48 clean sheets.

Having joined the Spanish side from Dinamo Tbilisi just three years ago, the Reds have now submitted their interest in the 23-year-old on the back of the starring role he played in his nation’s more-than-impressive Euro 2024 venture. Liverpool are in constant conversation with Valencia over a prospective deal this summer and, per Romano, are close to agreeing a deal north of £25.5 million (€30m).

All statistics per WhoScored