Liverpool are keen on Fulham's João Palhinha and Wolves' Matheus Nunes, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are seeking out alternatives to Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham after deciding not to pursue a deal for the 19-year-old, and Crook says they could now turn to Palhinha and Nunes as they look to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer.

Liverpool transfer news — João Palhinha and Matheus Nunes

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are just one club who are interested in Palhinha, who could cost £60m this summer.

The same outlet states that the Merseyside outfit are also admires of Wolves' £38m man, Nunes. Like his Portugal team-mate, he only changed clubs last year, but it looks like the 24-year-old could already be on the move.

One midfielder who probably won't be joining Liverpool this summer, though, is Bellingham.

As per The Guardian, the Reds have pulled out of the race to sign the England international.

What has Alex Crook said about João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes and Liverpool?

Crook is expecting Liverpool to bring in up to three new midfielders in the next transfer window, which could include Palhinha and Nunes.

When asked who does he see as Jürgen Klopp's top Bellingham alternatives at the moment, the talkSPORT reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "Two Portuguese players, João Palhinha at Fulham and Matheus Nunes, who they nearly signed before he went to Wolves.

"I think they're keen on him as well, so it wouldn't surprise me if they were to make a bid in the summer, but I think they're building up quite an extensive list of midfield targets because they need more than one. So I think they'll sign at least two midfielders, if not three."

Who should be Liverpool's priority out of João Palhinha and Matheus Nunes?

Now that Liverpool aren't going for Bellingham, signing both Palhinha and Nunes may be possible. However, if they did have to choose between the two, you wouldn't blame Klopp for leaning towards the former.

It's taken him no time to adapt to English football and he's now easily one of Fulham's most important players.

As per WhoScored, Palhinha has an average of 4.1 tackles won per game, which is the highest in Marco Silva's squad.

Ultimately, you can see what's so appealing about the Portugal international and why Liverpool would want to sign him in their bid to bolster the squad in the middle of the park.