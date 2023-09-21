Liverpool could decide to chase after Jarrod Bowen as their Mohamed Salah replacement, should the Egyptian star leave Anfield next summer, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Bowen has shone since breaking into the West Ham senior side and Brown expects interest to come from across the Premier League, if the Englishman is allowed to leave the London Stadium.

Liverpool transfer news - Jarrod Bowen

Amid heavy interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, it looked as if Salah might have been packing his bags in preparation for a move away from Liverpool this summer. It's suggested the Middle Eastern outfit tabled two nine-figure bids for the forward, the first of which came in at around £150 million, before submitting a follow-up proposal worth £215 million.

Had the second of those bids been accepted, it would've constituted a world record fee, but Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp remained steadfast in their position that Salah wasn't for sale. Instead, the £350,000-per-week earner is still contracted to Liverpool, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

However, there is a feeling that Al-Ittihad aren't going to walk away from the Salah deal when the next summer transfer window opens at the end of the season, with Sky Sports reporting that the Middle Eastern club will reignite their interest down the line. If that turns out to be true, Liverpool will have a major transfer kitty to work with, but replacing Salah's goal and assist contributions could prove difficult.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes West Ham United star Bowen could be one name flirted as a possible Salah replacement. The reliable reporter claimed that having watched teammate Declan Rice leave for pastures new this summer, the £60,000-per-week earner could look to replicate that by joining a Champions League side next time around.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

What has Paul Brown said about Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

Following up on Jacobs' comments, journalist Brown admitted that Bowen - whom teammate Michail Antonio has dubbed a £60 million player - was someone Liverpool had been tracking, but questioned whether he'd be a suitable fit for Klopp's side, while suggesting the England international appears content with his current situation at the London Stadium.

On the 26-year-old forward, Brown said:

“I can see similarities between them in what they do on the pitch. That being said, I don't think Liverpool have pressed particularly hard to try and get Bowen. “There doesn't seem to be a groundswell or a movement from the club to try and go for him. I know he's on their list of people that they like. “But he seems perfectly happy at West Ham right now and I would expect West Ham to have a good season. So I don't think it's a given that Bowen leaves anytime soon.”

What does Jurgen Klopp think about Jarrod Bowen?

With over 50 G/A contributions in the Premier League already, Bowen certainly knows what it takes to shine in England's top flight, even if he might not have reached the levels of Salah in the division. Whether he'd be able to plug the gap left behind by Salah if he departed is another question, but it appears Klopp is already a fan of the former Hull City winger.

When asked about Bowen's qualities during the 2021/22 campaign, the German coach was full of praise for the West Ham star, dubbing him as an 'unbelievable' player. On the Leominster-born man, Klopp said:

“Bowen, what a player he became! Unbelievable. We saw him as well at Hull and he was really good at that time. I’m not sure a lot of people expected this jump, but unbelievable player. "I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”

What's next for Liverpool this season?

While one eye might already be on next summer's transfer business, Liverpool have started the current campaign in flying form, with the Reds' latest focus on the midweek European clash against LASK Linz. It's the first time since 2016 that Liverpool have played in the Europa League, after their disappointing showing in the Premier League last time around. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse make up the other two sides in the group, with the final set to be played in Dublin later next year.

As for the Premier League, Klopp and Co. will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign with a result against none other than West Ham themselves next weekend. Bowen will have the chance to impress Klopp when the Hammers travel to Anfield for the early kick-off on Sunday afternoon.