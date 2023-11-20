Highlights Xabi Alonso's success as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen has caught the attention of Liverpool, who are considering him as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Alonso, a former Liverpool player, is fondly remembered for his time at Anfield and his role in the team's Champions League victory in 2005.

However, Liverpool may face competition from top clubs across Europe to hire Alonso as their manager.

Liverpool are now 'planning' their post-Jurgen Klopp succession plan, with former Reds star Xabi Alonso commanding attention from the club's hierarchy, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested.

The ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star has been catching the eye in charge of Bayer Leverkusen this season, with Alonso having transformed their fortunes. Appointed a little over a year ago, the one-time midfielder has taken them from a relegation scrap in Germany's top flight, to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Couple that with his imperious record in European competition too, and it's easy to see why top clubs across the continent are keeping tabs on Alonso, with Liverpool just one of several sides eyeing the Spanish coach up.

Alonso a Reds fan favourite after profitable spell at Anfield

A well-revered name on the Anfield Kop, Alonso spent a successful five-year spell with Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, winning several trophies along the way. Notching up over 200 appearances during that time, the midfield anchor will be remembered for his classy playing style and connection with fellow Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

But of course, Alonso will be best remembered for the part he played in Liverpool's remarkable Champions League victory over AC Milan back in 2005. Scoring the third and final goal for the Reds that day, Alonso helped Liverpool come from three goals down against the Italian side, before the Merseyside outfit went on to win the competition by virtue of a penalty shootout.

Remembered fondly as a result, there has been talk of Alonso making a return to Anfield as a manager in the coming years.

Alonso being watched by Liverpool hierarchy as potential Klopp replacement

Given his start to life in the dugout, it's no surprise Alonso is attracting so much interest. The next big thing in European football management, Alonso's showings with Bayer Leverkusen has seen him wriggle a way onto the list of potential Klopp replacements.

Xabi Alonso Manager Stats Matches 152 Wins 71 Losses 45 Draws 24 Points Per Game 1.75

All stats via Transfermarkt

It's claimed by Jacobs, who recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT about this topic, that Alonso has been 'turning heads' at Anfield. The journalist claimed that his existing connection with the club could hold him in good stead, should he wish to put his name in the hat to replace Klopp when the German departs Anfield.

But with Klopp's contract set to run until the end of the 2026 season, there are some suggestions Alonso might become impatient by the lengthy wait and choose to manage another club instead.

Read More: 5 Liverpool replacements for Mohamed Salah during AFCON

When quizzed once more about the Alonso to Liverpool links, Jacobs admitted to GIVEMESPORT that the Premier League outfit were keen and if Klopp was to leave tomorrow, the ex-Reds star would be considered for the role. Revealing what their post-Klopp succession plan might look like, the reliable reporter suggested Liverpool have already started planning for life after the legendary boss:

“It is going to be really interesting because even though there's nothing imminent or concrete, and even though Klopp is not under threat, because Liverpool are planners, much like Brighton, they will be well aware of Alonso and they will be keeping close eyes on him. “But in the media, a lot of people will jump on these headlines, a lot of people will take what's said out of context. And just because Liverpool are looking at Alonso, that doesn't mean that Klopp is going, he is under threat, or he is unwanted. “It just means that Liverpool are planning far enough ahead that they're sensible, and that their succession plan means they are never going to be in a situation with a manager or with a player whereby there's panic.”

Alonso to Liverpool could be put on hold because of outside interest

However, Liverpool aren't the only side said to have registered an interest in appointing Alonso as their gaffer, with Spanish giant Real Madrid also exploring the possibility. Incumbent manager Carlo Ancelotti's contract expires at the end of the campaign, with the 14-time Champions League winners having started their search for a replacement.

In a story published in The Athletic, it's suggested Bayer Leverkusen recognise interest from Real Madrid is genuine, with the Bundesliga outfit aware of how difficult it would be for Alonso to turn Los Blancos down, should they make a move for him at the end of the season.

Regardless of what position Bayer Leverkusen are in then, given Real Madrid's more urgent search for their next manager, it looks likely that Liverpool's hopes of appointing Alonso after Klopp may suffer a blow, should the La Liga side snatch him up first.

Read More: Liverpool have 'full belief' that Darwin Nunez will 'turn into 30-goal striker'