Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet during Liverpool's Champions League win over RB Leipzig in Germany last night, producing an 'outstanding' display in between the sticks for the Reds, that has prompted widespread praise for the Irishman.

The deputy goalkeeper has come in for Alisson Becker in recent games, as the Brazilian is sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace prior to the international break. Playing the full 90 minutes against Chelsea on the weekend, the clash with Leipzig represented another opportunity for the shot-stopper to impress Arne Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Caoimhin Kelleher had more touches (50) than Mohamed Salah (33) did against RB Leipzig.

Kelleher stepped up again mid-week, delivering an accomplished performance as Slot's side weathered a late storm from the Bundesliga outfit to claim another three points. A tap-in from Darwin Nunez in the 27th minute was enough to see the Merseysiders win, a result that means Liverpool move second in the Champions League table, one of just two teams remaining with a 100% record.

Kelleher vs Leipzig

He was 'outstanding'

After Alisson was ruled out until after the next international break, most clubs would've been panicking over the loss of a player of such calibre. However, Kelleher's track record of filling in for the former Roma man, and impressing in the process, meant Slot and the Liverpool faithful were likely calm about the absence.

Starting for the Reds at the Red Bull Arena in Western Germany last night, Keller produced a stunning showing that reminded the football world of his competence. Not only keeping fierce efforts from Benjamin Sesko, Xavi Simons and Benjamin Henrichs out with smart reflex saves, the number two was also instrumental for the away team in their build-up, managing a staggering 50 touches - more than Mohamed Salah.

His six saves earned him plaudits from English broadcasters TNT Sports, who waxed lyrical about the Ireland international after the game. Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman said:

"It's almost disrespectful calling him a number two, because of course, he does play second in command when Alisson is fit, but he's played too many games now to be associated as one. He's an outstanding goalkeeper, outstanding when called upon."

TNT weren't the only media outlet raving about Kelleher, with the Daily Mail rewarding the 25-year-old with an eight out of ten in their player ratings.

"Made a couple of saves to bail his side out, particularly in the second half when Leipzig's pressure grew," the publication wrote.

With his shot-stopping evidently on point, Kelleher's miraculous 83% pass accuracy, completing 100% of short passes, made this an excellent all-round display. Slot will be delighted that he's able to call upon such an assured option when Alisson is out, and will be confident that the deputy can replicate this level during Liverpool's huge encounter with Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

What Liverpool Fans Are Saying About Caoimhin Kelleher

They were impressed

Earning the reputation as one of the best, if not the best, second-choice goalkeepers in the Premier League, Liverpool fans hailed the heroic efforts of Kelleher against Leipzig, while acknowledging that the goalkeeper may ultimately leave for more regular game time in the summer, particularly with the imminent arrival of Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Many Reds fans took to social media to praise the keeper's exploits in Germany. One fan on X (Twitter) responded to the player's display by claiming Kelleher would've been made the definitive first choice at Anfield if it was anyone but Alisson in between the sticks:

"Will be a shame to lose this man (Kelleher) when Mamardashvili arrives. Arguably would be our defacto number 1 by now if we had anyone other than Alisson ahead of him. Kelleher deserves to be remembered as an icon of this era of Liverpool FC."

Continuing this theme of labelling Kelleher as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Liverpool's recent history, another supporter wrote: "Reaching the stage where I wonder if Kelleher is Liverpool's third-best goalkeeper of the PL era, behind Alisson and Reina. He's brilliant."

Another fan felt the Ireland number one deserved more plaudits for his ability to seamlessly slot in in Alisson's absence every time the Brazil international is out: "Kelleher needs to be lavished with praise for his consistency and the way he takes the huge responsibility of coming in for Alisson in his stride, every. Single. Time."

With the increasing threat of a departure in the summer looming, as Kelleher continues to display that he has what it takes to be a number one, another supporter appreciated having him for what is likely to be one final season, posting on X: "Kelleher not getting a transfer in the summer was an absolute godsend for us."

