Liverpool moves for the likes Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia this summer are ones to watch, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Klopp has already dipped into the transfer market to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million, as per BBC Sport, but the club are now looking to further improve their midfield.

Liverpool transfer news - Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are 'closing in' on the signing of Khephren Thuram from Nice, with the 22-year-old hot property after another promising season in Ligue 1. Thuram has two years left on his current contract and should be available for a fee of £52 million, as per L'Equipe.

The Mirror also indicate that Liverpool are preparing a bid for Internazionale midfielder Nicolo Barella, who would cost around €80 million (£68 million).

Elsewhere, Romeo Lavia is another name that has been prevalent in transfer speculation for the Reds, with the Daily Mail believing that the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder would be sold by Southampton for a fee in the region of £40 and £50 million.

The Mirror have reported that Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool, Thuram and Lavia?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't rule out Khephren Thuram for Liverpool. And I also think that we should be keeping an eye on Romeo Lavia as well.

"We've spoken about other clubs for that player, but there's always a pattern here. Because with many of these players, Liverpool, if they see a player of that profile and age available for the kind of £35 million fee, like Mac Allister, up to about £50 million, they move.

"If Liverpool see a young player available for that with a high ceiling that they think that Klopp can improve, they tend to move and a lot of these players that we've discussed are in and around that ballpark."

Who should Liverpool prioritise between Thuram and Lavia?

It all depends on what Klopp wants from this next midfield signing. If he's looking for a player to come straight in to the team and immediately elevate his starting XI, then that's Thuram. If Klopp is looking for someone to use as a rotation option initially, before developing and breaking into the team, then that's Lavia - slightly more of a project but well worth it further down the line.