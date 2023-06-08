Liverpool target Khephren Thuram could be of “concrete interest” at Anfield this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his Reds midfield ahead to the club’s first season without Champions League football since 2016/17.

Liverpool transfer news – Khephren Thuram

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool have taken steps to sign Nice midfielder Thuram, with the Reds looking to make two midfield additions in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The same publication claims the Merseyside outfit are preparing an offer for the 22-year-old, with the Ligue 1 side reportedly willing to accept a bid worth close to £35m.

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, in his CaughtOffside column, Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone have been discussed as additions in the centre of the park at Anfield.

“Liverpool are considering other midfielders and have discussed both Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone or Nice’s Khephren Thuram,” said Jacobs.

However, the same journalist has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds’ pursuit of the talented star is not as advanced as reported.

With the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wrapped up for £35m, Klopp has already taken steps to freshen up his options in the middle of the park after Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the club at the end of the season.

And Taylor believes that Liverpool will focus on improving their options in midfield before anywhere else.

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Thuram?

Speaking about Kone and Thuram, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm not sure how ready Kone is to start straight away. There might be an embedding process, as we’ve seen with many Liverpool signings.

“Thuram seems like a player to be of concrete interest again. We're seeing Liverpool’s movements change ever so slightly from a couple of weeks ago when Mason Mount looked like a serious candidate to join.

‘I think Liverpool will focus on improving their midfield before they do anything else.”

Would Thuram be a good signing for Liverpool?

Thuram has been a regular for Nice this term, having made 48 appearances, hitting the back of the net twice and providing eight assists in that time.

The French U21 international’s underlying defensive stats make him stand out from the rest, after making 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in Ligue 1 this campaign, earning him an impressive average WhoScored rating of 6.91.

And the 6 foot 4 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 6% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries (3.25) and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90 mins (1.63) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Thuram could act as an excellent all-round long-term option in the centre of the park as Klopp looks to build a side capable of challenging for major honours again.