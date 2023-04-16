Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp doesn't trust Arthur Melo, claims journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The midfielder has returned from injury but is still yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool news — Arthur Melo

Arthur has missed the majority of the campaign after undergoing surgery last year.

He's since recovered but was left on the bench for recent games against Chelsea and Manchester City before being omitted from the matchday squad for the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, as per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool signed Arthur on loan from Juventus in the last summer transfer window and have the option to buy him for £32m, according to Sky Sports.

However, that now looks highly unlikely, with Football Insider reporting that the 26-year-old has already been told by the club that he won't be staying at Anfield beyond this term.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Arthur Melo?

O'Rourke thinks Arthur has failed to win over Klopp since arriving on Merseyside.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Maybe Jürgen Klopp doesn't really trust him to put him into that Liverpool side right now despite the midfield really struggling this season, so it's been a difficult one for everybody involved.

"Liverpool made a late gamble on Arthur Melo just before the end of the summer transfer window and the move hasn't worked out for either party, and it seems he'll be heading back to Juventus in the summer."

Who could Jürgen Klopp sign in the summer?

While signing Arthur permanently looks to be off the table, Liverpool are still almost certain to bring in at least one midfielder in the next transfer window.

One of those midfielders could be Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. According to the Daily Mail, after deciding not to pursue a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, the Reds are now interested in his England team-mate.

The 23-year-old hasn't exactly lit up Stamford Bridge since returning from his loan at Crystal Palace. As per Transfermarkt, he's scored just one goal in 27 league appearances this season. Still, he's the sort of player who could bring a lot of energy to Klopp's side in the middle of the park.

"He surprised me with his finishing, he surprised me with his energy, he surprised me with the way he gets into the box at the right time to score goals," Gallagher's former manager Patrick Vieira told Sky Sports last year.

Considering the above, you can understand why Klopp has identified the England international as a target.