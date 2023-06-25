Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp "really likes" Inter Milan midfielder Nicolò Barella, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been linked to the Reds and their Premier League rivals Newcastle United, but Romano says no bids have gone in for him yet.

Liverpool transfer news — Nicolò Barella

Last month, Football Insider claimed that Liverpool were the frontrunners to sign Barella this summer.

He will not come cheap, though, with journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Inter would want around £70m if they do decide to sell him amid interest from Newcastle.

The Magpies may decide to back off now, though, as they close in on the signing of Barella's Italy team-mate Sandro Tonali.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are finalising a deal with AC Milan to sign the 23-year-old.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Nicolò Barella, Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp and Liverpool are huge fans of Barella, who has also been praised by Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

Speaking about the Italy international, the journalist said: "They like Barella. He's a player they really like, especially Jürgen Klopp. At the moment, there are still no bids or concrete negotiations with Inter. This is the situation as of today.

"Inter have stated that they have not received any official bid from Newcastle, Liverpool or any other club for Nicolo Barella, but they know that there is interest from England. We are not at the final days of the market and we have to keep things open."

Should Nicolò Barella be a priority for Liverpool?

Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, but they could probably do with the arrival of another midfielder.

Naby Keïta, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are no longer at the club, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago are not getting any younger.

With that in mind, bringing in someone like Barella is logical. Regarding the Inter star's strengths, he is a midfielder who is very confident on the ball.

As per FBref, Barella has ranked in the 89th percentile for progressive carries and the 92nd for progressive passes received among his positional peers over the last year.

Described as a "top-class player" by Klopp, the former Cagliari man probably is someone the German would gladly welcome to Anfield amid his midfield dilemma. Whether his bosses would be willing to fork out £70m on Barella this summer, though, remains to be seen.