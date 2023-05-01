Liverpool have a complacency problem at the moment, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Reds threw away a 3-0 lead against Tottenham over the weekend, though they were still able to win the game after Diogo Jota's goal at the death made it 4-3.

Liverpool news — 4-3 thriller against Tottenham

Liverpool scored three times by the half-hour mark after Curtis Jones, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah all registered before the 15th minute.

That hard work almost went to waste when Richarlison made it 3-3 in stoppage time. However, to the relief of Jürgen Klopp, Jota managed to capitalise on a Lucas Moura mistake and pop up with a winner at the very end of the match.

While Klopp would've been happy with the three points, he wasn't too pleased with the performance of referee Paul Tierney on the day.

"How can they give a foul by Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]?" Klopp said to Sky Sports. "We have our history with Tierney. I really don't know what this man has against us. He has said there is no problems but that cannot be true."

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool's 4-3 win against Tottenham?

Jones has put Liverpool throwing their three-goal lead away to complacency and overconfidence, as opposed to bad officiating.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think you'd probably have to say that complacency mixed with a bit of overconfidence has been a problem for Liverpool when they get into these strong positions. They know that they are a very good team and they know that on a day like that, especially when you have a three-goal lead over Tottenham, you're going to win the game.

"But unfortunately, football doesn't always work like that. You'd have thought that that three-goal buffer would have been enough and it wasn't. Nobody, to be fair, saw that second-half comeback coming, but this has been an issue for Liverpool and it's something they need to knock out of them."

Watch: Ivan Perišić absolutely destroys Virgil van Dijk

Perhaps Liverpool did get a bit complacent on the day after racing into a three-goal lead, but some of their defending didn't help them.

The spectacular Virgil van Dijk showed he actually is human after being left on the floor by Ivan Perišić just before Spurs' first goal.

While Klopp will be expecting much better from the Dutchman and the rest of his defence, the most important thing is Liverpool were able to secure all three points in the end.