Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to make some 'significant signings' this summer to fix his side's faltering form, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have endured an inconsistent campaign in the Premier League and find themselves well outside the race for the top four as the season reaches its business end.

Liverpool latest news - transfer targets and recent form

Liverpool are in the mix to sign several high-profile players this summer, with boss Klopp said to be eyeing a squad rebuild in the forthcoming transfer window to freshen up his on-field options.

Reports speculating that Jude Bellingham could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and become a marquee signing at Anfield this summer continue to persist.

The Times has signalled that the teenage sensation is their main priority, while Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is also mooted to be of interest to the Reds.

Football Insider report that PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is another target the Reds have 'on the radar' ahead of the off-season, with the Dutch giants believed to be ready to sell the Ivorian for around the £45 million mark.

Liverpool are on a run of four matches without a win in all competitions and face a tough test against Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend.

What has Dean Jones said about the Liverpool latest?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Liverpool have fallen short on too many occasions this campaign which may prompt Klopp to enter the market for several squad reinforcements.

Jones told GMS: "Consistently, we are seeing this team fall short now and it's got to the point where they need to properly go into the transfer market this summer and make some significant signings in key areas. I honestly think that four proper signings are needed here".

Do Liverpool need to hit the reset button and rebuild their squad?

In all likelihood, Liverpool probably do need to shift a few bodies this summer and it looks like that process has already started to take place under Klopp.

Sky Sports confirmed that striker Roberto Firmino will not be extending his stay at Anfield and will make way this summer following eight years at the club.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also look likely to leave in the off-season when their deals at the Reds expire, as per Fabrizio Romano, signifying that the engine room at Liverpool could be set for a revamp ahead of 2023/24.

Earning a combined £435,000 per week between them, the trio departing could free up significant wage expenditure for Klopp to reinvest in key targets during what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the red half of Merseyside.