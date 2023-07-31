Liverpool may need to 'move fast' in the coming days and weeks to wrap up a deal for Romeo Lavia due to a looming outside threat, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lavia is said to be high up on the list of summer transfer targets for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp keen to add the teenager to his midfield.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

One of the most sought-after names this summer, Lavia is attracting interest from across the Premier League.

As such, Liverpool were the first to move for the Southampton midfielder, submitting a bid worth up to £40 million last week.

Of course, that approach was knocked back by Saints, who instead are believed to be holding out for a minimum of £50 million.

It comes just 12 months after Southampton themselves signed Lavia, with the midfield gem joining from Manchester City for just £14 million.

Expected to make a sizeable profit on the Lavia sale, Southampton will be pushing to get as much money as they can, not least because the Reds aren't the only top-flight clubs showing an interest.

It's reported that both Arsenal and Chelsea could spring a move for the 19-year-old this summer, making it difficult for Liverpool to low-ball Southampton into a cut-price deal.

A player with huge potential, and one former Liverpool star Jose Enrique believes could become 'world class' under Klopp, there's a feeling the Merseyside outfit might need to get a move on, should they wish to sign Lavia this summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

When asked about the latest in regard to Lavia's proposed move to Anfield, journalist Jacobs admitted Liverpool remained the front-runners, but also questioned how long that would last for.

Suggesting other Premier League outfits could tempt Lavia away with more attractive proposals, the reliable journalist urged the Liverpool hierarchy to match Southampton's valuation.

On the midfielder, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “That's where Liverpool are conscious to move fast to make sure that Arsenal don't enter the race for Lavia, because then they could offer Champions League football.

“And also to make sure that Chelsea don't enter the race for Lavia.”

What's next for Liverpool this summer?

In truth, Liverpool's eagerness to sign Lavia could hinge on whether the Reds allow any more midfielders to leave the club between now and the September 1st deadline.

Jordan Henderson became the latest to leave Anfield, joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, with Liverpool pocketing £13 million as part of the deal.

It's also suggested that Fabinho could follow his former captain to Saudi Arabia too, with Al Ittihad reportedly keen on a move for the midfield anchorman.

As per a report by Sky Sports, Liverpool granted Fabinho permission to complete a move to the Middle Eastern outfit, with a fee of £40 million having been mooted.

Despite some fears it may be called off, it's now claimed the Brazilian will undergo a medical with Al Ittihad, before confirming a move away from Liverpool in the coming weeks.