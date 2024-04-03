Highlights Robert Pires has urged Kylian Mbappe to choose Liverpool over Real Madrid this summer.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to bring his Paris Saint-Germain spell to a close in the summer with his contract expiring at the end of June, which has left many clubs interested in his services - and whilst the attacker still hasn't chosen his final destination, fellow French wing legend Robert Pires has urged him to avoid La Liga for the bright lights of the Premier League at Liverpool.

Mbappe joined PSG back in 2017 after an eye-catching breakout season at AS Monaco, in which he scored 26 goals in just 44 games for the side from the French Riviera in all competitions. He hasn't looked back since in his time in the French capital, scoring his 250th goal for the Parisiens recently - and in just 298 games, that is a stellar tally.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, Mbappe looks set to depart for pastures new. Real Madrid are the club most heavily linked with his services, and came close to a deal last summer before he made his mind up to stay at PSG for at least one more season, where he would decide again in a year's time. However, former Les Bleus star Pires has urged the £888,000-a-week attacker to join Liverpool - a surprise affiliation given Pires made his name at title rivals Arsenal in the 'Invincibles' era under Arsene Wenger.

Kylian Mbappe Urged To Join Liverpool By Robert Pires

A Real Madrid snub could suit the world-class winger immensely

Speaking to AS, Pires said that Mbappe could be capable of turning down Real Madrid - as he had done so in the past before joining the Gunners at the turn of the century.

Pires said: “I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren't the first player to say no to Real Madrid. I don't know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options. I'm sure that if I didn't have the opportunity of going to Arsenal or Juventus I would have gone to Real Madrid. That's for sure.

“I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great family club. There's a good structure, no pressure, the fans are level-headed, and I think a Salah-Mbappe partnership could be really explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid.”

Why Kylian Mbappe would be well suited to Liverpool

The Premier League side could be in need of another global superstar

Apart from Real Madrid and PSG, there aren't many more clubs who could realistically afford to bring Mbappe into their ranks. His wages are naturally too high for other French clubs, Barcelona are going through financial uncertainty and whilst any Serie A team could break the bank to sign the forward, their lack of success on the European front may not match Mbappe's ambitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe is already France's third-highest scorer of all-time with 46 - behind only Olivier Giroud (57) and Thierry Henry (51)

As a result, there are limited options for Mbappe to choose from - yet at least Premier League teams would be able to afford his sky-high demands. Liverpool would be a superb destination for Mbappe; with Mohamed Salah beginning to enter the twilight of his career at Anfield, the Reds may well be in need of another superstar to become the face of their brand, and who better than the Frenchman. With Jurgen Klopp departing in the summer, it's a period of change on Merseyside, but Mbappe's credentials would certainly give their new manager a boost. A front three of Mbappe, Salah and Nunez would give teams jitters at the back and make the Premier League title race even more interesting in years to come.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-04-24.