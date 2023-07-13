Footage has been shared on social media of Liverpool new signing Dominik Szoboszlai looking to be much more comfortable than Luis Diaz in the annual pre-season lactate test.

Liverpool’s lactate test seems to be quite renowned now, with it being known that James Milner was the ‘king’ of the test in the past, winning it in all eight seasons he was at the club.

It is a test that the Liverpool squad compete in as they arrive back to pre-season training and every summer it appears to get football fans talking.

What is Liverpool's lactate test?

The lactate test consists of the players running at different paces and intervals, and then at each interval, their blood is taken to determine the levels of lactic acid they have. If the level is too high, they drop out of the test, then the last man standing is the winner.

New signing Szoboszlai took part in his first test on Tuesday, where a clip of him running with, what appears to be, no trouble at all, went viral, while Diaz looks to be finding the test really tough.

Obviously, this made for a lot of discussion on Twitter from fans, who were impressed with their new Hungarian signing.

Video: Szoboszlai impresses during lactate test

One fan said that Szoboszlai was in ‘beast mode’, posting: “Nevermind Diaz, look at Mac Allister bailing out at the back. Liverpool do an extreme pre-season! Robbo recently said he got sick during his first lactate test. Szoboszlai will be fit to start the first pre-season game, though, by the looks of it. He's already in beast-mode."

Another fan said: “We need that Leipzig staff and training system. Every player that comes from there is a beast that’s insane !!!”

One fan also praised his mentality: “I think Szobo knew he had to set an example as it’s his first day. Great mentality!”

One fan pointed out that it wasn’t just Diaz that was struggling: “Singling out Diaz when Trent, Mac, and Jota had already given up."

A fan even claimed that the new man doesn’t even seem ‘real’: “I thought Trent took time off his holiday to come back in his best shape possible and Szobo's absolutely destroyed all the competition around him? This guy doesn't seem real."

In Szoboszlai’s group was Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Szoboszlai was the last man standing of his group, a real achievement considering he is up against several players who have taken part in the test before.

Diaz and Gakpo came behind Liverpool’s new signing in the top three of their group.

In Liverpool’s new ‘Inside Access’ video, Szoboszlai said that he found it really hard but really good. He also added that he likes running, something that Liverpool fans will like hearing.

When asked if it was easy, his reply was: “No comment."

Szoboszlai will be looking to make a fast start to cement his place in the team, with competition for places in midfield after the signing of Mac Allister.

Liverpool fans may get their first sight of Szoboszlai in action in their friendly against German side Karlsruher on Wednesday the 19th of July.