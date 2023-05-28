Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold 'looks more like Steven Gerrard' than any other Anfield star who has been at the club since the legend's departure, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made the decision to move the England international further up the pitch during the final weeks of the campaign.

Liverpool latest news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to the Mirror, England boss Gareth Southgate has held regular heart-to-heart conversations with Alexander-Arnold, and he could end up featuring in his new role at international level.

The report suggests the Three Lions chief sees the 24-year-old's midfield potential as being 'really exciting', while the pair have a good relationship.

Alexander-Arnold, along with Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson, has been included in the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia next month.

The Reds' academy product has revealed that being deployed in an inverted full-back role 'feels natural' after Klopp came up with the proposal during a training session.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could save money in the transfer market thanks to Alexander-Arnold's change of position.

What has Paul Machin said about Alexander-Arnold?

Machin believes Alexander-Arnold has been dominant since moving into Liverpool's midfield, and he has the potential to make the position his own.

The Redmen TV presenter also feels the right-back is the closest the Reds have got to discovering the next Gerrard.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Alexander-Arnold has got all the attributes to be a phenomenal midfielder.

"There didn't seem any need to move him up until this season because he was getting better numbers from full-back than most creative midfielders were getting from the centre of the park.

"But when you see him in that role, how much he commands the side and how dominant he is, Alexander-Arnold looks more like Steven Gerrard in midfield than I've seen a footballer look like Steven Gerrard since he left the club."

Could Alexander-Arnold be the new Gerrard?

There is no doubt that Alexander-Arnold's creativity has resulted in him being moved into Liverpool's midfield as, according to Transfermarkt, he went into the final day of the season having racked up 71 assists and found the back of the net 16 times during the early stages of his club career.

In comparison, Gerrard recorded 340 goal contributions during his time on the Reds' books, before moving onto Los Angeles Galaxy.

While that shows Alexander-Arnold is some way short of the former Liverpool captain's numbers, he still has a long way to go in his career.

Former Reds striker Peter Crouch has previously claimed that Alexander-Arnold's passing is as good as that of Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

There is certainly potential for the £180,000-per-week man to follow in Gerrard's footsteps and become a Liverpool icon in the middle of the park.