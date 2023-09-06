Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai's big-money arrival at Liverpool could elevate teammate Mohamed Salah's performances to a new level.

The Hungary international sealed a move to Merseyside when the £60million release clause written into his RB Leipzig contract was triggered during the summer.

Szoboszlai has been tipped to keep improving after scoring his first Liverpool goal during last weekend's win over Aston Villa.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai could take Anfield teammate Mohamed Salah's game to 'another level' thanks to a key part of his game, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hungary international was among the fresh faces to link up with Jurgen Klopp's side as the Reds splashed out close to £150million on reinforcements during the recently-closed summer transfer window.

According to MailOnline, Szoboszlai has given Liverpool fans hope of Salah remaining on Merseyside as the summer signing has revealed the Egyptian is keen to stay with his current employers.

But the report suggests the sought-after winger, who has found the back of the net 188 times during his time on the Reds' books, has not given Klopp the same assurances over his future.

Szoboszlai made the move to Liverpool after the £60million release clause written into his RB Leipzig contract was triggered, and he has already made a positive impact in his new surroundings.

The box-to-box midfielder has become one of the first names on the team-sheet, having started all four of the Reds' fixtures so far, while he grabbed his first goal for the club during the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

Szoboszlai's impressive performances have come after Bild journalist Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is of a higher quality than Naby Keita, who also joined Liverpool from Leipzig before sealing his exit at the expiry of his contract this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai's career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists RB Leipzig 91 20 22 Red Bull Salzburg 83 26 34 FC Liefering 42 16 11 Liverpool 4 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Szoboszlai?

Jones believes Szoboszlai's arrival could allow Salah to become even more potent in the final third of the pitch as Liverpool set their sights on silverware.

The respected journalist feels the 22-year-old's ability to drift onto the right-hand side will result in his teammate being able to take up central positions, potentially improving the Reds' output.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Salah does end up staying, I think that Szoboszlai could actually bring another level out of Salah, which will be fascinating to see and could be really interesting in terms of Liverpool getting into second spot and actually pushing Manchester City for the title. Szoboszlai has the potential and the ability to play out on the right side. If he can break out from midfield to get into that role and Salah can come into the middle a bit more to get closer to goal, that should improve Liverpool's goal output throughout the season. We've already seen Szoboszlai's unbelievable potential from long-range at scoring goals, but there are so many different little things that we haven't seen yet, too."

What is Szoboszlai's salary at Liverpool?

According to Capology, Szoboszlai penned a five-year contract which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week when he swapped Leipzig for Liverpool in June.

It means that he has secured a significant pay rise as he was previously on a deal which resulted in him raking in £35,000 every seven days during his time at the Red Bull Arena.

But Szoboszlai still has some way to go before being among Liverpool's top earners as nine teammates are currently on more lucrative contracts on the red half of Merseyside. Salah is leading the way in that respect, as his Anfield contract is worth £350,000-per-week.

What's the latest on Salah's Liverpool future?

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Salah and, according to The Sun, have launched a £215million bid as they look to get the deal over the line ahead of their fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests representatives from the Saudi Pro League club have flown into London for one final push, while the 31-year-old - who has already racked up four goal contributions in as many appearances this season - has been offered a salary package which would see him earn £2.45million-per-week if he turns his back on Anfield.

An Al-Ittihad delegation made the trip to the capital in the wake of Liverpool standing firm and rejecting a £150million bid last week, meaning they are running out of time to reach an agreement ahead of their transfer window slamming shut on Thursday.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions - managed by former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo - also tested the Merseyside giants' resolve with a verbal offer worth in excess of £100million plus substantial add-ons just hours before the Premier League's September 1 deadline, but the Reds insisted Salah is not for sale during a phone call with director Mike Gordon.