The Dutch tactician is on the brink of swapping Feyenoord for the Anfield dugout as a compensation package has been agreed with his current employers.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Liverpool do not want to take risks in the transfer market in case Slot's impending appointment backfires.

Liverpool are overseeing 'structural changes' to ensure that they will not be badly impacted if incoming boss Arne Slot struggles to make his mark in the Anfield dugout, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the current Feyenoord chief is 'unlikely to last too long' on Merseyside.

The Reds are preparing to enter a new era in the coming weeks as fan favourite Jurgen Klopp will step down from his position at the end of the season, due to 'running out of energy' during another campaign which has seen his side battling to be crowned the Premier League champions.

Although Liverpool have been unable to keep the pace with fellow high-flyers Arsenal and Manchester City, thanks to registering just one win from their last four top flight fixtures, they have made progress behind the scenes as Slot appears to be on course to be installed as their next manager.

Reds Agree Compensation with Feyenoord Ahead of Slot Appointment

Slot moved a step closer to being appointed as Klopp's successor as Liverpool succeeded in agreeing a compensation package worth in the region of £9million with Feyenoord last week, according to Sky Sports, having been pinpointed as the hierarchy's top target following a rigorous process.

The report suggests that the Dutch tactician was established as a leading contender to head into the Anfield hot-seat after character references were compiled following Xabi Alonso's decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, while statistics highlight that he has registered a better points-per-game ratio than the current Reds chief this season.

Arne Slot's domestic statistics this season compared to Jurgen Klopp Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Matches 30 35 Won 22 22 Drawn 6 9 Lost 2 4 Goals for 78 77 Goals against 24 36 Points-per-game 2.40 2.14 Statistics correct as of 30/04/2024

Liverpool have reached a compromise with Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord after Slot publicly admitted that he is eager to take on the challenge of building on Klopp's success despite also gaining interest from Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich and Serie A heavyweights AC Milan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The heaviest defeat of Arne Slot's managerial career came against Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United, with his AZ Alkmaar side suffering a 4-0 loss at Old Trafford during the Europa League group stage in December 2019

Dean Jones - Fenway Sports Group to be Cautious in Transfer Market Amid Slot Fears

Jones understands that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have put plans in place to use the fast-approaching summer window to bring in fresh faces who fit a particular style of play instead of Slot's vision as it would mean they are not left in a detrimental position if the former AZ Alkmaar head coach is unable to live up to expectations.

The transfer insider believes that the 45-year-old is not in line to have a lengthy spell at the helm as it will be difficult to match Klopp's achievements on Merseyside, resulting in the Reds wanting to remain cautious during their recruitment drive as they enter a new era.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Now that the agreement is there, it is natural you start to wonder how it will go. Liverpool’s approach to building a team post-Klopp is going to be interesting and, of course, they will really hope they have found the guy to make sure this team continues to build. "But if Slot fails, it is not necessarily that impactful to the overall project, in my view. It feels like the structural changes will be designed in a way that Liverpool will sign players that fit with a way of playing that is not deemed totally redundant as soon as a manager leaves. "The next manager that comes in would be unlikely to last too long, in my eyes, because of the successful phase they have just been through. That is just the nature of football and expectations. If that is what happens with Slot, the club would probably remain calm and just try again with the same vision."

Liverpool Confident of Keeping Salah Out of Saudi Arabian Clutches

Liverpool are expecting Salah to remain on their books ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to The Athletic, and their hopes of retaining his services have been boosted as the Egypt international has given no indications of wanting to embark on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The report suggests that the winger's precarious contract situation - thanks to being set to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week agreement - has resulted in there being increased speculation over whether a close season move could be on the cards, but the Reds have included him in plans for next term.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could pocket a guaranteed fee of £70million for Salah as his Saudi Pro League suitors are preparing to up the ante by testing his current employers' resolve, but there is still a possibility of fresh terms being agreed at Anfield.

