The Danish tactician has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Brentford if a fresh challenge arises following a successful spell in west London.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Liverpool are mulling over who to include on their final shortlist of possible Klopp replacements.

Liverpool could add Thomas Frank to their final shortlist of potential Jurgen Klopp successors as the Brentford boss is 'admired' by members of the Anfield hierarchy, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a final decision has not been made on whether to make a move.

Having been appointed as the Reds' new sporting director, and being in line to officially head to Merseyside at the end of the season, Richard Hughes has joined Fenway Sports Group's chief executive for football Michael Edwards in leading the search for the Premier League title-chasers' next chief.

Klopp is preparing to walk away from the dugout when the campaign reaches its climax, having conceded that he is 'running out of energy' following a hugely productive spell at the Liverpool helm, and it has led to speculation over who could be in line to replace the German tactician.

Frank Admits Brentford Exit Could be Summer Possibility

Frank refused to shut down rumours linking him with a potential move into the Liverpool hot-seat during an interview with Sky Sports, conceding that he is unlikely to remain in the Brentford dugout for the remainder of his managerial career despite being happy at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Dane admitted that he still has ambitions he is looking to meet, having guided the Bees into the top flight over the course of his spell in charge and kept them in the division for three seasons, and revealed that he is still unaware of what the future holds after finding his current employers in a relegation scrap.

Replacing Klopp at the Liverpool helm will be a tough task for whoever is chosen as his successor by Edwards and Hughes - particularly as the former Borussia Dortmund chief has lifted silverware on eight occasions during his Anfield reign and led his side to another Premier League title push - and statistics highlight that Frank cannot match his points-per-game ratio.

Thomas Frank's Premier League record compared to Jurgen Klopp Thomas Frank Jurgen Klopp Matches 108 327 Won 35 206 Drawn 29 76 Lost 44 45 Goals for 151 700 Goals against 160 320 Points-per-game 1.24 2.12 Statistics correct as of 08/04/2024

It is understood that John W. Henry and other key decision-makers working behind the scenes at Liverpool are fans of Frank's energetic style of play, while his similar high-pressing approach to Klopp has resulted in him being pinpointed as a potential replacement as the end of the season draws closer.

The Merseyside heavyweights could face competition from arch-rivals Manchester United in the coming months as it has emerged that new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is an admirer of the 50-year-old's ability to build an energetic side and embracing Brentford's data-led recruitment drive.

The west Londoners currently have Frank tied down to a contract which allows him to pocket £4.5million each year, while there is a further £500,000 up for grabs in performance-related bonuses as he aims to keep his side in the top flight heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Ben Jacobs - Frank in Contention for Place on Final Shortlist as Klopp Successor

Although Jacobs understands that Liverpool are refusing to focus solely on one candidate as they make plans ahead of Klopp's departure, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann appears to be in the running after posting impressive figures when Edwards and Hughes conducted research.

The respected journalist is aware that the Reds have stopped short of making a formal approach for Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi, but Frank has gained admiring glances from Merseyside and is in contention to bag the job when the list of contenders is whittled down.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are trying to get a final shortlist and, therefore, there will be more than one name on that final shortlist. "Julian Nagelsmann scored very highly on Liverpool's data. He obviously isn't available until after Euro 2024, but he could still be one to watch. "Roberto De Zerbi hasn't been approached. I know we hear a lot of hype about him potentially moving, and he has said on record that his contract situation and his future at Brighton is yet to be resolved, but there hasn't been any contact yet between Liverpool and De Zerbi. "Thomas Frank is admired as well. It remains to be seen whether he progresses to the final stage."

Liverpool May Appoint Amorim Without Having to Pay Full Release Clause

Liverpool could land Ruben Amorim without having to pay the entirety of the release clause written into his Sporting contract instead of plotting a move for Frank, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as there is a verbal agreement which will allow him to leave if a £8.5million compensation package is put on the table by a big-name club in the summer.

The Italian reporter suggests that the 39-year-old negotiated the terms with the Primeira Liga table-toppers, where he has been at the helm since March 2020, despite it initially being included in his Jose Alvalade Stadium deal that overseas suitors would have to fork out £17.1million and domestic rivals faced a £25.7million asking price.

Amorim has conceded that he cannot guarantee that he will remain in charge of Sporting heading into the 2024/25 campaign after he was asked about his future plans, while missing out on being crowned the Portuguese champions would seal his departure from Lisbon.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Reds' talks to appoint the former Braga head coach as Klopp's successor are progressing, and he should be considered the favourite to take charge as Edwards and Hughes have made inroads since bagging integral behind-the-scenes roles last month.

