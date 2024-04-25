Highlights Liverpool are expected to reach an agreement with Feyenoord to allow Arne Slot to be installed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at the end of the season.

The Reds could find a compromise with the Eredivisie giants before the end of the week after being involved in negotiations behind the scenes.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Slot has wasted no time in deciding who he wants to include on his backroom staff if he heads to Liverpool.

Liverpool are edging towards appointing Arne Slot as their next manager as it 'will be a done deal' after a compensation package is agreed with Feyenoord, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch tactician has already planned changes to the backroom staff at Anfield.

The Reds are preparing to enter a new era as Jurgen Klopp is set to step down from his position at the end of the season, due to 'running out of energy', and their hopes of ending the season with the Premier League title suffered a significant blow when they lost the Merseyside derby at the hands of rivals Everton earlier this week.

Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes is leading Liverpool's search for the Champions League-winning chief's successor, having agreed to make the switch after enjoying success as Bournemouth's technical director, and Slot appears to be firmly in his sights after upping the ante.

Slot Could be Named Next Reds Boss in Coming Days

Liverpool could be in a position to announce Slot as Klopp's successor before this weekend, according to MailOnline, as the Merseyside giants have made progress on reaching a deal with Feyenoord after making their first offer of compensation during discussions earlier this week.

The report suggests that the Eredivisie outfit are demanding more than £10million for the 45-year-old, who has secured 93 wins in his current role, and they are in a strong negotiating position as a release clause was not inserted into his contract when he headed to Rotterdam close to three years ago.

Arne Slot's managerial record in the Eredivisie this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Matches 29 34 Won 21 22 Drawn 6 8 Lost 2 4 Goals for 75 75 Goals against 23 34 Points-per-game 2.38 2.18 Statistics correct as of 24/04/2024

It is understood that Slot is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Liverpool, increasing Hughes' confidence of being able to get his man despite reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Serie A big-hitters AC Milan also showing interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has not finished lower than sixth over the course of a league campaign during his senior managerial career, while he has won the title on one occasion with Feyenoord

Dean Jones - Fenway Sports Group Expected to Agree Fee for Slot

Jones understands that Slot is confident of being able to build on Klopp's legacy if he is handed the managerial reins at Liverpool, while he has already made plans to bring the entirety of his current backroom staff at Feyenoord over to Merseyside after holding discussions over the possibility.

The reputable journalist is aware that the former AZ Alkmaar chief's trusted coaches have wasted no time in confirming that they will follow him to Anfield if they are given the green light, and a compensation package is expected to be agreed after further negotiations are held in the coming days.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"From conversations I am having with people to learn about Arne Slot, many of them talk about his self-confidence. I think that is going to be a big factor because replacing Jurgen Klopp is no easy task and there will be big expectations. "By all accounts, he would be expected to play entertaining football and his grounding in the game is strong. But if he actually believes he is good enough to take this job, that is also very important. "He will be bringing his backroom team from Feyenoord with him. He has already indicated to them that he would like them to join him, so the desire for this to happen is now there on both sides. Once the compensation is agreed, which it should be, this will be a done deal."

Amorim Not Out of Running to Head to Merseyside in Summer

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ruben Amorim has not been discarded as an option to head into the Liverpool dugout despite Slot edging towards being handed the job, but the Reds have been keen to make it clear that the Sporting head coach cannot dictate how the Anfield managerial situation plays out.

The Portuguese tactician flew to London to hold quickfire discussions with West Ham United earlier this week, but last season's Europa Conference League winners were unable to convince him to make the move to the capital and he appears to no longer be in the frame to replace David Moyes.

It is understood that Liverpool would be able to lure the 39-year-old away from Sporting for a cut-price fee if they decide he is the perfect candidate to succeed Klopp as his representatives have negotiated for his release clause to be lowered to in the region of £8.5million if a European heavyweight makes an approach in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt