Highlights Liverpool have been warned that Xabi Alonso is happy in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and the Bundesliga leaders have given him assurances ahead of next season after he has emerged as a candidate to move into the Anfield hot-seat.

The Reds are planning to test the German giants' resolve with a formal approach as they seek a replacement for the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Liverpool would be optimistic of luring Alonso away from Leverkusen if they make their move.

Klopp sent shockwaves through the football community when he announced last month that he will step down as the Reds' chief at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy', resulting in Fenway Sports Group scouring the market and hunting for a fresh managerial option.

The German tactician will be difficult to replace, having won 291 of his 468 matches at the helm and lifted silverware on several occasions, but Alonso has emerged as a potential candidate as the Liverpool hierarchy piece together a shortlist ahead of looking to open discussions.

Alonso contract situation complicating Reds' pursuit

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has warned that Liverpool will find it difficult to swoop for Alonso due to his contract situation, according to German media outlet Sport1, and there is confidence behind the scenes at the Bay Arena that he will remain in his current surroundings instead of jumping ship at the end of the campaign.

The report suggests that the Spaniard, who has an affinity with the Merseyside giants after making 210 appearances for the club during his playing career, will opt against pushing to embark on a fresh challenge at Anfield as he is happy and there is not a threat of his title-chasing squad being dismantled when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

It is understood that Alonso has been identified as Liverpool's first-choice candidate to replace Klopp, leading to them planning to test Leverkusen's resolve by making a formal approach, and their interest will have increased after he has remained unbeaten since the season got underway.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record for the 2023/24 campaign Matches 31 Won 27 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals for 93 Goals against 22 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/2/2024

Die Schwarzroten have the meanest defence in the Bundesliga, having conceded just 14 goals this term, and they boosted their chances of getting their hands on the title after sealing a convincing 3-0 victory over reigning champions Bayern Munich last weekend.

Ending the Bavarian giants' dominance would catch the eye of Liverpool's key decision-makers, but it could also lead to Premier League rivals entering the race to lure Alonso away from Leverkusen as respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move for the ex-Real Sociedad B head coach 'would make sense' if Chelsea choose to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

There is a possibility that the 42-year-old would remain in Germany, even if he leaves the table-toppers in the coming months, as Bayern Munich are considering whether to turn to him if they miss out on the Bundesliga crown and axe Thomas Tuchel.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool would stand realistic chance of bagging Alonso

Although Jacobs understands that there is not a frontrunner to succeed Klopp at the Liverpool helm, Alonso is among a number of contenders for the job and the Premier League high-flyers are in line to succeed in their pursuit if they up the ante as Leverkusen would not block his departure.

While the reputable reporter is aware that there is not a release clause which allows the former central midfielder to head to Anfield if the Reds come calling, having been described as 'miraculous' by The Athletic correspondent James Pearce, there is optimism that he would be willing to return to Merseyside if he is given the green light to move onto pastures new.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Although there is not a frontrunner, there are clear and obvious candidates that will be under consideration. One is Xabi Alonso because of his Liverpool links and how well he is doing at Leverkusen. "Even though there is not a formal clause that allows Alonso to leave for one of his former clubs, Leverkusen won't stand in the way if Alonso wants to go. "But he is building a fantastic project at Leverkusen, so it is not an absolute given that he will just run to Anfield. I think Liverpool would still be quite confident if they chose Alonso that they would stand a very realistic chance of getting him."

Reds eyeing bargain deal for Adarabioyo

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of potentially pouncing when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to the Evening Standard, but they are facing competition from Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and could be playing catch-up.

The report suggests that the 26-year-old has worked his way onto the Reds' radar as they need to meet their UEFA quota for homegrown players in the Champions League next season and he entered the final six months of his £40,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning he is in line to be available as a free agent at the end of the season, but overseas suitors are already able to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement and hold negotiations over personal terms.

It is understood that Fulham are planning to offer Adarabioyo fresh terms at Craven Cottage, as they bid to stop him leaving without securing a fee ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, after Napoli have shown interest as a result of him rejecting a previous offer from his current employers.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been circling for the former Manchester City man after it emerged that he is not looking to commit his long-term future to the Cottagers, resulting in the west Londoners facing an uphill battle in their attempts to keep him among boss Marco Silva's options.

Adarabioyo has gone on to make 16 appearances this season, despite uncertainty over whether he will remain on Fulham's books beyond the summer, but he missed the capital club's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend due to being on the treatment table.