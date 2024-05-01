Highlights Liverpool are in line to wait until the end of the campaign before officially announcing Arne Slot as their next manager.

The Reds have moved a step closer to landing the Dutch tactician after agreeing a compensation package with Feyenoord.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Liverpool want to avoid undermining Jurgen Klopp and will be patient before confirming Slot's arrival.

Liverpool are expected to wait until the end of the season before confirming Arne Slot as their next manager as they do not want to overshadow 'Jurgen Klopp's farewell', but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Feyenoord head coach remains on course to head to Anfield despite the delayed announcement.

Although the Reds faced difficulties during the early stages of the search for their incoming boss, thanks to Xabi Alonso opting to remain with newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen instead of rubber-stamping a potential return to Merseyside, Fenway Sports Group have pinpointed their top target.

Slot is on the verge of walking away from current employers Feyenoord and succeeding Klopp, who is stepping down from his position at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy' during another campaign which has seen his side challenging for the Premier League title.

Slot Edges Closer to Bagging Job Thanks to Internal Agreement

Liverpool are on the brink of naming Slot as their next manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they have succeeded in agreeing a compensation package worth in the region of £9million with Feyenoord, according to Sky Sports, having earmarked him as their top target to replace Klopp.

The report suggests that the Dutch tactician, who has lifted silverware on two occasions during his reign in Rotterdam and registered a better points-per-game ratio than his soon-to-be predecessor this season, impressed the hierarchy when they went through character references.

Arne Slot's domestic statistics this season compared to Jurgen Klopp Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Matches 30 35 Won 22 22 Drawn 6 9 Lost 2 4 Goals for 78 77 Goals against 24 36 Points-per-game 2.40 2.14 Statistics correct as of 01/05/2024

Liverpool have made a breakthrough in negotiations with Eredivisie high-flyers Feyenoord after Slot publicly admitted that he is eager to take on the challenge of building on Klopp's success at Anfield despite also gaining interest from Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich and Serie A giants AC Milan.

But respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 45-year-old is not expected to be in the hot-seat for a prolonged period as there are fears that he will struggle to live up to expectations in the aftermath of a successful period in the Reds' history, resulting in structural changes being put in place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has never finished lower than sixth in a domestic division during his senior managerial career

Dharmesh Sheth - Final Weeks of Klopp Reign Will Not be Overshadowed by Slot

Although Sheth understands that the final decision on the timing of Slot's confirmation as Liverpool's next manager will be made by the Merseyside heavyweights, an announcement is unlikely to come before the campaign reaches its climax as there is a recognition that Klopp deserves the limelight during the final stages of his stint at the helm.

The Sky Sports reporter is adamant that the former AZ Alkmaar chief is in pole position to undertake the task of replacing the German tactician at Anfield, but Fenway Sports Group and other members of the hierarchy will hold off rubber-stamping his impending arrival for a number of weeks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, Sheth said:

"The timing of the announcement will be down to Liverpool, but it looks like it is a case of when and not if. "Because of the man that is in situ at the moment, you would think it will all happen after Jurgen Klopp's farewell. I can't see a situation whereby they start formally announcing the new manager while Jurgen Klopp is still at the football club given everything he has done for Liverpool. "I think they are going to allow the season to finish, give Klopp his deserved dues for what he has done at the football club, and then it will be a case of finding a good time to announce Arne Slot as their new manager."

Salah Not Agitating for Anfield Exit Amid Saudi Interest

Mohamed Salah has given no indications of wanting to move onto pastures new ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer, according to The Athletic, resulting in Liverpool expecting their talismanic winger to remain on their books following Klopp's Anfield departure.

The report suggests that the Reds have included the Egypt international in their plans for next season despite him being set to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract and Saudi Arabian big-spenders keeping tabs on his situation as they contemplate whether to launch a bid.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could secure a guaranteed fee of £70million for Salah as his Middle Eastern suitors are preparing to up the ante by testing his current employers' resolve, but there is still a possibility of fresh terms being agreed on Merseyside.

