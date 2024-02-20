Highlights Liverpool are worried that Chelsea could take advantage of coming up against a weakened midfield in the Carabao Cup final after Curtis Jones has been ruled out.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo further tests after suffering an ankle injury during the Reds' win over Brentford last weekend.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was desperate for Jones to be available for the clash at Wembley.

Liverpool are concerned that Curtis Jones missing the Carabao Cup final could give Chelsea an opportunity to exploit an 'area of weakness', and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Jurgen Klopp was desperate for the Anfield academy graduate to be available for the trip to Wembley.

The Reds' 4-1 victory over Brentford last weekend came at a severe cost as Jones was joined by Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in sustaining injuries, putting their plans for a push for silverware in jeopardy a matter of days before they return to the capital.

Klopp, who sent shockwaves through the football community when he announced last month that he will step down as Liverpool's chief at the end of the season, is at risk of heading to Wembley with a threadbare squad on Sunday as a result of the latest setbacks.

Jones set to miss Carabao Cup final with ankle problem

Jones has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final after suffering an ankle injury during Liverpool's win over Brentford last weekend, according to The Guardian, and he will be forced to undergo further tests before it becomes clear how long he will be on the treatment table.

The report suggests that scans have confirmed the 20-cap England under-21 international will be unable to feature at Wembley, which comes as a cruel blow after he scored three goals en route to the clash with Chelsea, having been forced off during the first half as his boyhood club kept their Premier League title push on track at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Jones' spell on the sidelines could give Ryan Gravenberch an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting berth, having completed a £34.2million switch from Bayern Munich during the final hours of the summer transfer window, but statistics highlight that he has been struggling to match his fellow central midfielder's output this season.

Curtis Jones' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Ryan Gravenberch in the Premier League this season Curtis Jones Ryan Gravenberch Pass completion percentage 90.4 81.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 40.0 27.8 Tackles 1.98 1.76 Blocks 1.60 1.06 Expected goals 0.17 0.16 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 20/2/2024

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Luton Town, which will give them the chance to boost their hopes of being crowned champions, Klopp conceded that Jones has a bone and ligament issue which will need to be monitored in the coming days.

Transfer insider Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old is embedded into his current employers' mentality and culture, meaning that a move to Crystal Palace was not on the cards when they showed interest during the early stages of the campaign.

Liverpool were in a strong negotiating position when the south Londoners added Jones to their shortlist of targets as his £15,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, and he has gone on to play a prominent role in the pursuit of silverware.

Dean Jones - Chelsea could take advantage of Liverpool's injury issues

Jones believes that Liverpool should start Mohamed Salah in the Carabao Cup final as his inclusion in the first XI would strike fear into Chelsea's defenders, while Nunez making a full recovery from his injury against Brentford will be key after enjoying a rich vein of form in front of goal.

But the respected reporter feels that Mauricio Pochettino's west Londoners could fancy their chances of winning the midfield battle thanks to Jones being forced onto the sidelines and Dominik Szoboszlai losing his battle to be available for the Carabao Cup final.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Anytime you haven't got Mo Salah on the pitch, you're losing an X-factor, especially in a Wembley final. "Liverpool will not want Darwin Nunez to miss any games at the moment because he is in a place where he has got confidence. Obviously, he scored with that brilliant scooped finish last weekend, so you just don't want to lose that momentum. "The Curtis Jones injury is one that Klopp was really sweating over. With Dominik Szoboszlai being out at the same time, there is definitely an area of weakness for Liverpool that could open up. It could be something that Chelsea look to exploit."

Liverpool have identified Xabi Alonso as their top target to replace Klopp in the hot-seat ahead of next season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano when speaking to CaughtOffside, and they are aware that there is a gentleman's agreement which would aid their attempts to lure him away from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Italian journalist suggests that the Reds have resisted the temptation to open discussions with the Bundesliga table-toppers as they do not want to have an impact on their title challenge, but they have been plotting a move for the Spanish tactician after he has led Die Werkself to an unbeaten season so far.

Reliable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool would be confident of tempting Alonso to Merseyside if they up the ante in their pursuit as Leverkusen are not looking to block a potential move away from the Bay Arena in the coming months.

Related Liverpool's predicted XI vs Chelsea for the Carabao Cup final Liverpool injury news keeps getting worse ahead of their Carabao Cup final match vs Chelsea, but GIVEMESPORT has predicted a starting XI for the game.

But the Reds' owners Fenway Sports Group are facing competition for the former midfielder as it is understood that his current employers' domestic rivals Bayern Munich are considering an attempt to appoint him as their head coach if Thomas Tuchel is sacked.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has warned admirers that it will be difficult to swoop for Alonso due to his contract situation, while there is confidence behind the scenes that he will opt against pushing to embark on a fresh challenge as he is happy in his current surroundings and there is not a threat of his title-chasing squad being dismantled when the transfer window reopens in the summer.