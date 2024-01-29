Highlights Liverpool have pinpointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso as their first-choice option to replace outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are seeking their next manager after Klopp announced that he will walk away from Anfield at the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that John W. Henry and other key members of the Liverpool board are considering a move for Alonso.

Liverpool have identified Xabi Alonso as a 'candidate' to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield helm, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether the Merseyside giants have already entered discussions with Bayer Leverkusen to discover what it would take to prise him away from the Bundesliga table-toppers.

Klopp sent shockwaves through the football community when he announced that he will step down as the Reds' boss at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a reign which has seen him end the club's wait for a Premier League title and win the Champions League.

It has led to John W. Henry, who completed a £300million takeover of Liverpool in October 2010, and other key personnel behind the scenes turning their attentions towards seeking a successor to the German tactician ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alonso pinpointed as leading contender for Reds job

Liverpool have earmarked Alonso as their first-choice target to replace Klopp in the dugout, according to Football Insider, and they have set their sights on launching an approach for the Leverkusen chief as they want to ensure they do not head into pre-season still in limbo.

The report suggests that the Reds are keen to discover whether the 42-year-old, who made 210 appearances for the Premier League outfit during his playing days, would be interested in taking the job after analysing potential contenders for the position over a two-month period.

Alonso has made a fruitful start to his managerial career and, having led Real Sociedad B to 40 wins from 98 matches, he has Leverkusen supporters dreaming of an unexpected Bundesliga title win as his charges are the only side in the German top flight to have remained unbeaten since the start of the campaign.

Xabi Alonso's record at Bayer Leverkusen this season Matches 28 Won 24 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals for 85 Goals against 20 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/1/2024

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard is among the frontrunners for the Liverpool post, alongside Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, and his spell at Anfield before hanging up his boots means there is an emotional attachment to the club.

It is understood that Alonso has a clause written into his Leverkusen contract which would allow him to leave the Bay Arena if one of the clubs he played for comes calling, which means the likes of the Reds and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid could pounce.

Liverpool are not the only side plotting a move for the World Cup winner as it has emerged that Bayern Munich are also considering luring him to the Allianz Arena, while his current employers are optimistic that he will be going nowhere in the summer.

Romano understands that Alonso - who has been described as the 'outstanding candidate' by Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy - has been identified as a contender to become Liverpool's next manager in the summer, but they have stopped short of holding discussions with Leverkusen in the days after Klopp announced he is moving on.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Merseyside giants are preparing themselves for upheaval in the coming months as they are looking to make alterations behind the scenes as well as to the coaching staff ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They need a total rebuild. They need someone new added to the board, a new manager and new staff, so many things are going to change at Liverpool. "From what I'm hearing, for sure, Xabi Alonso is a candidate they are considering. At the moment, there are no concrete conversations, so it is too early to say if Xabi Alonso will be the next Liverpool manager. But, for sure, he is a candidate."

Phillips wanted by Championship trio

Blackburn Rovers are hopeful of landing Nat Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season, according to MailOnline, but Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are facing stiff competition from two Championship rivals ahead of the February 1 transfer deadline.

The report suggests that Cardiff City are also keen on acquiring the central defender, who has made 29 appearances in a Liverpool shirt, while Leeds United have pinpointed him as a target as they aim to maintain their promotion push during the second half of the campaign.

Klopp decided to recall Phillips from his loan spell at Celtic after he was only handed 404 minutes of action by the reigning Scottish Premiership champions, but another temporary switch appears to be on the cards as the closure of the winter window looms.

It is understood that Liverpool are open to offers for the 26-year-old, and they are willing to consider sending him out on loan again in a bid to secure much-needed game time as he is behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.