Liverpool are closing in on appointing Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director as he is set to 'finalise his move' to Anfield, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds, who look set to miss out on a place in next season's Champions League after dropping points against Aston Villa at the weekend, are hoping to announce Schmadtke's arrival imminently.

Liverpool latest news - Jorg Schmadtke

According to respected German journalist Christian Falk, Schmadtke is set to pen a three-month contract to help oversee transfers at Liverpool.

The Bild reporter suggests the 59-year-old is due to begin working on Merseyside on June 1, although further discussions still need to be held.

It is understood that Schmadtke has been persuaded to return to football, having left Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in January, and his deal will include an extension option.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently spoke glowingly about his fellow countryman, claiming he is a 'smart guy' who was 'very successful' in Germany.

Schmadtke is set to replace Julian Ward, who announced he would be leaving the sporting director role last November.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Schmadtke?

Sheth believes Schmadtke is on the verge of finalising his arrival at Liverpool and will be appointed as the club's new sporting director.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the former goalkeeper is facing a challenging spell on Merseyside, with the Reds looking to be active in the transfer market.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Jorg Schmadtke has been, we think, or is coming to Liverpool for talks and to finalise that move. It looks like he will be the new sporting director at Liverpool.

"What a challenging job he's got as well, because it looks like all the focus is on a midfield rebuild there."

What will be Schmadtke's key responsibilities at Liverpool?

According to i News, Schmadtke will play a key role in attempting to add fresh faces to Klopp's squad ahead of next season.

The report suggests Liverpool are pursuing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Brighton & Hove Albion's World Cup-winning talisman Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, and the incoming sporting director will be pivotal in getting deals over the line.

Schmadtke will fit in alongside long-serving figures Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter on Liverpool’s technical team, with the primary aim being to strengthen in the middle of the park.

He previously worked behind the scenes at FC Koln, Hannover, Alemannia Aachen, and Fortuna Dusseldorf, while he also held roles at Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg.