Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to alter Trent Alexander-Arnold's role even though the Anfield favourite will become a regular member of the midfield in the future, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification, Klopp is putting plans in place ahead of the Reds getting the 2023/24 campaign underway.

Liverpool latest news - Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are not in a rush to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract despite being set to enter the final two years of his agreement.

The report suggests the England international will be prioritised when the Reds turn their attentions towards holding internal negotiations with those who are due to see their deal expire in 2025, but sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has been advised to act decisively in the transfer market beforehand.

Having moved into the key behind-the-scenes role earlier this month, following his appointment in May, Schmadtke is overseeing signings and contract renewals.

Alexander-Arnold will enter the final 24 months of his current deal, which sees him pocket £180,000-per-week, in a matter of days.

RedmenTV presenter Machin recently told GIVEMESPORT that the right-back is capable of going on to become 'one of the best midfielders on the planet' after being pushed further forward by Liverpool chief Klopp in the final weeks of the 2022/23 campaign.

What has Paul Machin said about Alexander-Arnold?

Machin has revealed he has a suspicion that Klopp will opt against turning Alexander-Arnold into a fully-fledged central midfielder as he prepares for the new season to get underway.

However, the presenter believes moving into the middle of the park is on the cards for the 24-year-old further down the line.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "The big question is what will Jurgen Klopp do? I have a sneaky feeling that Liverpool will persist with the box midfield formation, largely.

"That will see him line-up at right-back, although he will predominantly play in midfield. But I think there will be games where he is just deployed in midfield for Liverpool.

"I feel like that's the future. Look how freely he plays, look how hungry he is and look how fast he is. His anticipation is great as well."

Should Klopp move Alexander-Arnold into midfield permanently?

WhoScored handed Alexander-Arnold a 7.7 match rating when he was deployed in central midfield for England's 7-0 hammering of North Macedonia earlier this week, so he is certainly capable of making the role his own.

The Liverpool man gained praise from Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate, who said he performed 'immaculately' en route to claiming an assist at Old Trafford.

Sofascore data highlights that Alexander-Arnold won possession four times, made 1.5 tackles and completed two key passes, on average, over the course of the international break, while he also got his name on the scoresheet against Malta last week.

The fine form in an England shirt comes after also producing 14 goal contributions for Liverpool over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly a threat in the final third of the pitch - he has racked up 72 assists while also finding the back of the net 16 times for his boyhood club - so there is plenty for Klopp to think about.