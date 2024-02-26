Highlights Liverpool are set to battle it out with Bayern Munich for Xabi Alonso after both clubs have identified the Bayer Leverkusen chief as their top managerial target.

The Reds have been seeking their next boss after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will walk away from the Anfield dugout at the end of the season.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Alonso will be interviewed by Liverpool and Bayern as they look to up the ante in their pursuit.

Liverpool are prepared to go head-to-head with Bayern Munich in the battle to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager after he has been identified as a 'top target' by both clubs, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Bayer Leverkusen boss is in line to be interviewed by the Anfield hierarchy.

Fenway Sports Group are on the lookout for a successor to Jurgen Klopp after the German tactician announced that he will be walking away from the Reds' hot-seat at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy', and John W. Henry and other key figures behind the scenes are in the process of taking their pursuit of leading targets to the next level.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach lifted silverware for the eighth time during his Liverpool reign when his youthful side overcame Chelsea in extra-time of the Carabao Cup final last weekend, highlighting that he will be difficult to replace, but Alonso is among the contenders to head to Merseyside in the coming months.

Reds facing stiff competition in bid to appoint Alonso

Bayern will rival Liverpool in attempting to lure Alonso away from Leverkusen as current head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, according to The Guardian, but both admirers have been hindered in their pursuit as he does not have a release clause written into his contract.

The report suggests that the Bavarian giants, who are in danger of missing out on the German top flight title for the first time since 2011 due to the Spanish tactician's current employers leading the way, are set to hold internal discussions after being informed that their former midfielder will be allowed to leave if he decides to embark on a fresh challenge.

It is understood that Bayern are so desperate to beat Liverpool to Alonso's services, after he has remained unbeaten at the Leverkusen helm since the campaign got underway, that they are prepared to make him the highest-paid manager in Bundesliga history by handing him a £20million-a-year pay package.

Xabi Alonso's managerial statistics compared to Jurgen Klopp for the 2023/24 campaign Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 33 40 Won 29 29 Drawn 4 7 Lost 0 4 Goals for 97 101 Goals against 24 39 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 26/2/2024

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will stand a better chance of landing Alonso if he clinches the Bundesliga crown, while he has already shown that he is capable of succeeding Klopp after making a number of vital decisions during Leverkusen's title push.

But Die Werkself sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed that there is confidence behind the scenes at the Bay Arena that the 42-year-old will opt against jumping ship at the end of the campaign due to his contract situation and gaining assurances that his squad will not be dismantled when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Liverpool and Bayern are facing further competition from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the latter pinpointing Alonso as an option as they look to put plans in place ahead of Xavi walking away from the hot-seat when the season reaches its climax.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool are not fearful of Bayern scuppering move for Alonso

Jacobs understands that Alonso is set to be interviewed by Liverpool and Bayern after being pinpointed as a leading contender to succeed Klopp and Tuchel respectively, but the Premier League table-toppers have remained calm about the situation as they are not concerned that they could be beaten to his signature.

The reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the former Real Sociedad B head coach, who has been described as 'absolutely exceptional' by Klopp, being at the centre of a tug-of-war between two clubs he represented during his playing career, but he is aware that alternative options have been earmarked by the Anfield hierarchy.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Liverpool are fearful of anything. They have their plan and process, and they're very calm about the situation. “It’s obvious that top managers will be in demand. Xabi Alonso is a top target for Bayern, and the same can be said for Liverpool. “When you spell it out like that, it is likely that both clubs will be interviewing Alonso. Until the interview has happened, we have to be respectful to both clubs and say they will have other candidates as well. “But there is potential for there to be a head-to-head between Bayern and Liverpool for Alonso.”

Amorim and Nagelsmann pinpointed as alternative managerial targets at Anfield

Liverpool have identified Sporting chief Ruben Amorim and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann as alternatives to Alonso, according to the Telegraph, after Fenway Sports Group have been conducting in-depth research since being informed of Klopp's decision to walk away from the Merseyside heavyweights.

The report suggests that the Reds would have to fork out a compensation fee if they want to hand the managerial reins to Amorim, who has led his current employers to 137 wins and has more than two years remaining on his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, but Alonso is still the standout candidate.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 39-year-old Sporting boss and Nagelsmann could be interviewed by Liverpool as they continue to assess their options ahead of Klopp's upcoming departure, while Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is also in the running to reach the next stage of the process.

It is understood that Amorim is planning to hold discussions with interested parties at the end of the season, when he will make a final decision over the next move in his managerial career, meaning the Premier League leaders have been given hope of potentially being able to tempt him away from the Portuguese capital.

The ex-Braga chief has impressed key decision-makers at Anfield by restoring Sporting to glory after decades of Benfica and Porto dominating the Primeira Liga, resulting in him working his way into Liverpool's thoughts as they deliberate how to take the club forward after Klopp's trophy-laden spell in charge.