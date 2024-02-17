Highlights Liverpool fans' favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold may be in line for a positional change after overcoming a knee problem.

The England international has been ruled out for a number of weeks and will miss the Carabao Cup final due to being forced onto the treatment table.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is confident that Alexander-Arnold will remain at Anfield despite holding back from signing a new contract.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could be set for a new role as he has struggled to overcome 'a few issues', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is set to remain at Anfield despite a delay in agreeing fresh terms.

The right-back has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet since breaking into the first-team picture after coming through the Reds' youth ranks, making more than 300 appearances and contributing 100 goal contributions along the way, but major alterations will be made on Merseyside in the coming months as boss Jurgen Klopp is preparing to walk away from the hot-seat.

Having announced that he will step down as Liverpool's chief at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy', the German tactician sent shockwaves through the football community, and Fenway Sports Group are hunting for a managerial replacement ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold set to miss Carabao Cup final

Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for a number of weeks after aggravating an existing knee injury, according to The Times, which has handed Liverpool a significant blow as they prepare to face domestic rivals Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on February 25.

The report suggests that the Reds' academy graduate has been ruled out of the clash at Wembley Stadium, having provided his teammates with 10 assists in 29 outings this season, and he is in a race against time to be fit for the potentially season-defining encounter with fellow Premier League title-chasers Manchester City next month after being forced off during a win over Burnley last weekend.

Conor Bradley was in line to return to the matchday squad for Liverpool's trip to Brentford on Saturday, after being absent for the last two fixtures due to mourning the death of his father, and statistics highlight that he has been a more reliable defensive presence than Alexander-Arnold as he looks to take advantage of his fellow full-back's spell on the treatment table.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Conor Bradley this season Trent Alexander-Arnold Conor Bradley Percentage of dribblers tackled 29.9 66.7 Clearances 2.17 2.94 Tackles 1.56 3.53 Tackles won 1.06 2.35 Passes blocked 0.67 2.94 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/2/2024

Alexander-Arnold has thrown his long-term future into doubt after delaying the signing of a new contract due to wanting his consistently high performances to be reflected in the deal, but he is not looking to move on from Anfield despite resisting the temptation to put pen-to-paper.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 25-year-old is eager to agree fresh terms and is willing to sign on the dotted line if the proposal meets his demands, while Liverpool will have been hoping to sort out his long-term future for an extensive period.

Alexander-Arnold entered the final 18 months of his £180,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and that will have resulted in admirers keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially looking to negotiate a cut-price deal during the summer transfer window.

Dean Jones - Alexander-Arnold is no longer suited to right-back role

Jones believes that Bradley has overtaken Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool's leading right-back option, having flourished after breaking into Klopp's first-team plans, meaning the latter could be in line to discover a new role in the starting line-up when he returns from injury.

The respected reporter feels that Alexander-Arnold has struggled to improve his defensive ability, which has allowed opponents to profit, but he remains on course to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club instead of seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The role that we saw Alexander-Arnold grow up in at Liverpool doesn't seem suited to him at all anymore. "Since Conor Bradley has made his breakthrough, he seems like the best guy to be playing at right-back, so I think they have got to really work on this and find a way to get Alexander-Arnold into the team. "He is still game-defining and game-changing because his ability on the ball is great. It's just going the other way where he has still got a few issues. "I would expect Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool, but I'm not sure about exactly what role."

Liverpool could turn to Neto as Salah replacement

Liverpool could reignite their interest in Pedro Neto if Mohamed Salah heads through the exit door during the summer transfer window, and they have been given hope of being able to strike a deal for the winger as Wolverhampton Wanderers will consider sanctioning his exit in order to alleviate fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The report suggests that the Reds were readying a bid for the Portugal international before he was forced onto the sidelines with a broken kneecap in 2021, but he could now cost up to £70million as he has returned to top form - going into the weekend having registered 13 goal contributions this season - and it has led to the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich circling.

Wolves are in a strong negotiating position ahead of interested parties potentially entering discussions as Neto still has close to three-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Molineux, and they will be hopeful of a bidding war taking place as they aim to bag a lucrative fee.

Liverpool may be playing catch-up in their pursuit because it is understood that Arsenal sent scouts to watch the former Braga talisman in action during his current employers' defeat to Brentford last weekend as they looked to steal a match on other suitors and made further checks over his suitability for boss Mikel Arteta's style of play.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Neto would improve if he joins a club battling for silverware on a consistent basis, while his price tag has risen due to adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League during his spell on Wolves' books.