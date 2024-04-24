Highlights Liverpool have revealed that Arne Slot is firmly on their radar as a candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp as they continue assessing their options.

The Feyenoord chief is understood to be open to heading to Anfield despite gaining additional interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Liverpool are attempting to prove to Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim that he is not the only contender for the job.

Liverpool have admitted that Arne Slot is a 'contender' to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside giants may have been open in their pursuit of the Feyenoord head coach in a bid to hurry Sporting chief Ruben Amorim into making a decision over his future.

The Reds have been frustrated in their attempts to identify the ideal candidate to be installed as their next manager as Xabi Alonso confirmed that he will be remaining with the newly-crowed Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen instead of embarking on a fresh challenge with one of his former employers.

Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes have been leading the search since being handed crucial behind the scenes roles, and time is ticking before Klopp walks away from the Premier League title-chasers next month.

Slot Earmarked as Leading Contender to Secure Reds Role

Slot has emerged as the clear frontrunner to move into the Liverpool hot-seat during the summer as Edwards and Hughes have pinpointed him as the first-choice option to replace Klopp, according to the Telegraph, and the interest will intensify over the course of the coming days even though Feyenoord are desperate to retain his services.

The report suggests that the Dutch tactician, who has led his current employers to 93 wins from 144 matches at the helm, is enthusiastic about the prospect of building on the success enjoyed under Klopp despite also gaining interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Arne Slot's managerial record in the Eredivisie this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Matches 29 33 Won 21 22 Drawn 6 8 Lost 2 3 Goals for 75 75 Goals against 23 32 Points-per-game 2.38 2.24 Statistics correct as of 23/04/2024

It is understood that Liverpool have contacted Slot in a bid to discover whether he is willing to head to the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career, while there is confidence that he is capable of being a success in new surroundings thanks to his style of play and philosophy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has not finished lower than sixth over the course of a league campaign during his senior managerial career, while he has won the title on one occasion with Feyenoord

Dean Jones - Slot Pursuit Shows Amorim is Not in Control of Situation

Having told GIVEMESPORT that Slot came to light as a candidate for the Liverpool job over the course of the weekend, Jones has been informed by figures within the Premier League high-flyers that the 45-year-old is firmly on their radar and their interest is increasing as they continue assessing their options.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the Reds attempting to put pressure on Sporting head coach Amorim, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Portugal-based reporter Tom Kundert, by emphasising that they will not wait for a final decision and publicly conceding that they are chasing Feyenoord's boss.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We reported on Tuesday how Arne Slot had emerged as a name in Liverpool’s view and was becoming more serious, and that has accelerated to the point of briefings from the club that he is a contender for the job. "It is pretty rare to get such a clear indicator of a manager being considered, so I am also slightly sceptical of the reasons behind any such leak of information. "The latest reports also point out that other candidates are being considered and, at a time when Ruben Amorim is not yet discarded as an option, the cynic in me wonders if this is a little message to let him know that he cannot dictate how this managerial situation plays out."

Fenway Sports Group Learn Slot Compensation Package

Feyenoord are seeking a £8.59million compensation package for Slot, according to MailOnline, and the KNVB Cup winners will not entertain the possibility of Slot leaving their dugout unless Liverpool are willing to meet their demands ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

The report suggests that the Dutch giants are willing to allow the former AZ Alkmaar chief to move on, despite him leading the Rotterdam-based outfit to the Eredivisie title last season, as they have become increasingly frustrated with his agent Rafaela Pimenta regularly offering him to other clubs.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt