Richard Hughes is set to be appointed as the Reds' sporting director after Fenway Sports Group succeeded in persuading Michael Edwards to take on a senior role.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Hughes is an admirer of Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool can 'start formally approaching managers' ahead of Richard Hughes' appointment as sporting director being confirmed, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the internal alteration could result in the Anfield hierarchy making a move for Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Fenway Sports Group made a major internal breakthrough earlier this week, when they convinced Michael Edwards to return to Merseyside and lead the Reds' restructure ahead of chief Jurgen Klopp's departure by taking up the role of the Boston-based investment group's chief executive of football.

Hughes is in line to work closely with the 44-year-old, as the outgoing Bournemouth technical director is expected to be announced as Liverpool's new sporting director in the coming days, and finding a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign will be among the top priorities.

Reds Mulling Over Move for De Zerbi Amid Brighton Uncertainty

Liverpool are considering De Zerbi as a potential successor to Klopp, according to The Times, and it has led to Brighton being increasingly fearful that their head coach will embark on a fresh challenge after the current campaign reaches its climax as he has cut a disgruntled figure in recent weeks.

The report suggests that the Reds are joined by Premier League rivals Chelsea and La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in keeping tabs on the Italian tactician, who has led his current employers to 37 wins from 79 matches at the helm, and they could take advantage of a termination clause worth in the region of £11million if they want to lure him away from the Amex Stadium.

Although statistics highlight that De Zerbi is unable to match Klopp's points-per-game ratio in the Premier League, Edwards and the soon-to-be-appointed Hughes are having to scour the market for possible replacements after the former Borussia Dortmund chief conceded that he will be stepping down as Liverpool's boss at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy'.

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Jurgen Klopp Roberto De Zerbi Jurgen Klopp Matches 60 324 Won 25 204 Drawn 16 75 Lost 19 45 Goals for 111 693 Goals against 92 316 Points-per-game 1.52 2.12 Statistics correct as of 16/03/2024

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that De Zerbi and Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim have been lined up as potential alternatives to Xabi Alonso, with the Bayer Leverkusen chief remaining Liverpool's top target after he has led Bayer Leverkusen to within touching distance of the Bundesliga title.

But the Premier League high-flyers are at risk of facing competition from arch-rivals Manchester United as it is understood that De Zerbi is being assessed as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag, after he has come under pressure at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment.

Newcastle United are another Premier League outfit considering a move for the 44-year-old, whose Brighton's side saw their European adventure come to an end at the hands of Roma earlier this week, as they are mulling over whether to sack Eddie Howe after failing to match last season's achievement of securing Champions League qualification.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto De Zerbi has an impressive record against Liverpool, having led Brighton & Hove Albion to two wins and as many draws in the four clashes he has had with the Merseyside giants

Ben Jacobs - Hughes is Major Admirer of De Zerbi As Liverpool Seek Klopp Successor

Jacobs understands that Hughes is a firm admirer of De Zerbi after watching him lead Brighton into the Europa League by adopting an attacking style of play, while Liverpool can begin taking their pursuit of potential Klopp successors to the next level thanks to key internal positions being filled.

Although Hughes will not be able to head to Anfield before the summer, as he is due to remain as Bournemouth's technical director until the end of the season, his agreement to head to Merseyside in the coming months will result in Fenway Sports Group achieving their aim of having their leadership team locked in midway through March.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Richard Hughes is a big fan of Roberto De Zerbi. Liverpool are set to have Hughes and Edwards in key roles, and it will be Hughes driving the recruitment process. "They can actually start formally approaching managers. Liverpool always wanted to get into mid-March and be in a position where they have resolved their leadership team and the recruitment side. Now they can start building towards the summer to replace Jurgen Klopp."

Diaz Pinpointed as Possible Mbappe Replacement at PSG

Luis Diaz has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain as they continue seeking a Kylian Mbappe replacement, according to Spanish media outlet El Pais, but they are facing competition from the likes of Barcelona after he has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Premier League title charge.

The report suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have the upper-hand on their La Liga counterparts due to their financial issues meaning they will have a limited budget in the summer, and the Qatari owners are eager to strike a deal if it becomes clear that a move from Anfield could be on the cards for the Colombia international despite still having three years on his £55,000-per-week contract.

But PSG and Barcelona are expected to be frustrated in their respective pursuits as GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool are not planning to sanction Diaz's departure when the transfer window reopens as they are braced for further Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah.

Having made the move to Merseyside in a deal worth up to £49million in January 2022, after a deal was struck with Portuguese giants Porto, Diaz has gone on to chalk up 35 goal contributions over the course of 85 appearances ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

