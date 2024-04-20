Highlights Liverpool are readying themselves to interview Ruben Amorim as they step up their search for the Merseyside giants' next manager.

The Reds are being forced to identify Jurgen Klopp's successor after the German tactician announced he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Amorim is a leading candidate to head into the Anfield hot-seat in the summer.

Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim is 'going to get an interview' with a view to replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Sporting chief is not the only contender on the Premier League title-chasers' radar.

The Reds suffered a severe setback in their search for a new manager when Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that he would be remaining with the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions instead of entertaining a move to Merseyside, forcing Fenway Sports Group to head back to the drawing board.

But Liverpool are nearing the end of Klopp's reign as the German tactician has decided to step down from his position at the end of the season, due to 'running out of energy', resulting in key personnel behind the scenes scouring the market for the perfect replecement at the helm.

Amorim Laughs Off Suggestions of Being Set for Merseyside

Amorim has rubbished claims that he is on course to succeed Klopp in the Liverpool hot-seat during the summer, according to MailOnline, and the Sporting boss has insisted that he has not discussed his future with members of his Primeira Liga title-chasing squad despite being considered as the favourite for the job.

The report suggests that many in the Portuguese tactician's homeland feel he is destined to be installed as the Reds' next manager, resulting in him bringing his Jose Alvalade Stadium reign to an end after it began in March 2020, but the Merseyside heavyweights have laughed off speculation that an agreement has already been reached.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record this season compared to Jurgen Klopp Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 48 52 Won 36 36 Drawn 7 9 Lost 5 7 Goals for 128 128 Goals against 46 54 Statistics correct as of 19/04/2024

Reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are increasingly confident of being able to find an agreement to make Amorim their chief heading into the 2024/25 campaign, although there has been an acceptance that negotiations will not necessarily be speedy.

It is understood that the Reds would be able to lure the 39-year-old away from his current surroundings for a cut-price fee as his representatives have negotiated for his release clause to be lowered to in the region of £8.5million if a European heavyweight makes an approach in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim came up against Liverpool twice during his playing career, recording a win and a defeat while on Benfica's books during the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2010

Ben Jacobs - Amorim Set to Hold Discussions with Fenway Sports Group

Having been forced to have a rethink after it became clear that it would be impossible to entice Alonso to Anfield, Jacobs understands that Liverpool are refusing to concentrate solely on Amorim as they make plans to up the ante in their bid to nail down Klopp's replacement.

However, the respected journalist is aware that the former Braga head coach - who has been described as 'outstanding' by reporter Tom Kundert - is on course to secure an interview with the Reds' hierarchy and has been listed as a leading candidate after members of the board have done their due diligence.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is normal to look at a wide array of candidates, which is why Liverpool didn't put all of their eggs in the Xabi Alonso basket. Even now, they have not put all of their eggs towards Ruben Amorim despite it being obvious that he is going to get an interview. "It is obvious that he is a leading candidate, but he is not the only candidate. That is how Liverpool work, and it is smart because if you don't do your full due diligence, and you're not open to different opinions and, ultimately, candidates, you are probably not going to end up picking the right one to replace Jurgen Klopp and whoever replaces him has got big shoes to fill."

Kovac Being Considered to Head into Anfield Hot-Seat

Niko Kovac has emerged as a shock name to be under consideration to succeed Klopp at the Liverpool helm, according to MailOnline, after his representatives travelled to London to sound out Premier League clubs ahead of expected managerial changes before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

The report suggests that the Reds could face stiff competition for the former Croatia international midfielder if they decide to attempt to lure him to Anfield as Bundesliga outfits are also mulling over whether to offer a return to the dugout after he was sacked by Wolfsburg last month due to failing to seal a win in any of their opening 10 top flight matches of a calendar year for the first time in the club's history.

Related Gasperini to 'Stay at Atalanta' Amid Liverpool Links Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini earned plaudits for his win at Liverpool last week but that has seen him linked with the job

Kovac has enjoyed plenty of success in Germany as he secured the Bundesliga title and the DFL-Supercup during a spell in charge of Bayern Munich, while he also led the Bavarians and Eintracht Frankfurt to DFB-Pokal glory prior to his underwhelming stint in the Wolfsburg hot-seat.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt