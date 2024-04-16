Highlights Liverpool believe they are on course to tempt Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim to Merseyside as he is keen to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese tactician has shut down suggestions that he is on his way to Anfield in the summer despite being earmarked as the favourite to take over.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has been left shocked after Niko Kovac has emerged as an alternative option to arrive in the Liverpool hot-seat.

Liverpool have 'confidence in finding an agreement' to make Ruben Amorim their next manager, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds' hierarchy have been boosted thanks to the Sporting head coach being 'keen' on heading into the Anfield dugout.

The Premier League title-chasers are on the lookout for a Jurgen Klopp replacement as the German tactician is preparing to step down from his position at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy', leading to there currently being plenty of uncertainty on Merseyside.

Liverpool's hopes of ending the former Borussia Dortmund chief's spell at the helm in style suffered a setback thanks to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Atalanta and Crystal Palace last week, resulting in them being on the brink of going out of the Europa League and falling behind in the race to be crowned the top flight's champions, but Amorim is firmly in their sights.

Amorim Rubbishes Speculation Over Heading to Merseyside

Amorim has laughed off claims that he is heading to Liverpool in the summer, according to MailOnline, and the Sporting boss has maintained that he has stopped short of discussing his future with his Primeira Liga title-chasing squad despite being installed as the frontrunner to succeed Klopp in the Anfield hot-seat.

The report suggests that many in the Portuguese tactician's homeland feel he is destined to arrive on Merseyside for a fresh challenge, having led his current employers to 144 wins from 206 matches at the helm, but the Reds have played down that an agreement has been reached and they will continue doing their due diligence on a number of contenders.

It is understood that former Bayern Munich and Monaco head coach Niko Kovac is also being considered by Liverpool as a potential option to fill the void left by Klopp, but statistics highlight that Amorim has a better win average over the course of their distinguished managerial careers.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record compared to Niko Kovac Ruben Amorim Niko Kovac Matches 223 377 Won 157 194 Drawn 32 75 Lost 34 108 Goals for 483 695 Goals against 202 464 Statistics correct as of 16/04/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Reds' talks to appoint Amorim are progressing as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes have made inroads since securing integral behind-the-scenes roles last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim is on course to lead Sporting to the Primeira Liga title after guiding his side to 24 wins from their first 28 matches of the season, losing on just two occasions along the way

Jones was shocked to see Kovac being linked with the Liverpool hot-seat as there is increasing confidence that they will succeed in reaching an agreement with Sporting which will allow Amorim to swap the Jose Alvalade Stadium dugout for Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The respected journalist understands that the Reds' early discussions with the 39-year-old, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert, have been fruitful and they have been given further optimism of being able to lure him away from Lisbon after being informed that he is eager to take on the challenge of building on Klopp's stint in charge.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The stories about Kovac seemed a little odd because, at the moment, there is no sign or reason as to why Liverpool would actually need a back-up plan. "I do think there is confidence in finding an agreement over making Amorim their manager, but there has always been an acceptance that it would not be sorted out fast. "As far as I am aware, nothing has gone wrong with early contacts and this is a case of sorting details around him becoming the next manager. "The fact he is keen on moving to Liverpool as his next step is key and, while there is no actual agreement yet reached, this will soon move on to the next stage of talks when Liverpool’s contact with Sporting becomes active."

Amorim Could Head to Liverpool for Cut-Price Fee Thanks to Verbal Agreement

Liverpool will have to fork out £8.5million if they want to snatch Amorim away from Sporting, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as he has reached a verbal agreement with his current employers to leave for a cut-price fee if one of Europe's biggest clubs attempt to acquire his services in the summer.

The Italian reporter suggests that the former Braga chief negotiated the terms with the Primeira Liga pacesetters, where he has been at the helm since March 2020, despite it initially being included in his Jose Alvalade Stadium deal that overseas suitors would have to part with £17million and domestic rivals faced a £25.6million asking price.

Related Liverpool Have 'Seven Reasons' for Wanting Ruben Amorim Liverpool have earmarked Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as an ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp after discovering some impressive traits

In a potential boost for Liverpool, Amorim has conceded that he cannot guarantee that he will remain in charge of Sporting heading into the 2024/25 campaign after he was asked about his future plans, while he confirmed that missing out on securing silverware during the final weeks of the season would seal his exit.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt