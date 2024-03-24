Highlights Liverpool are bigger fans of Ruben Amorim than has been widely reported after he has enjoyed plenty of success in charge of Sporting.

The Portuguese tactician has been pinpointed as an alternative option to Xabi Alonso as the Reds prepare to face competition for the Bayer Leverkusen chief.

Amorim is highly-regarded by Liverpool's incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards ahead of a potential move into the Anfield dugout.

Liverpool are bigger admirers of Ruben Amorim than is being widely reported and the Sporting boss is firmly in the race to succeed Jurgen Klopp if Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso opts against heading to Anfield, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director, with the Bournemouth technical director set to take over at the end of the season after being headhunted by the returning Michael Edwards, the Merseyside giants have taken their search for the next Reds manager up a notch in recent days.

Klopp sent shockwaves through the football community when he revealed that he will be stepping down as Liverpool's boss following the season's climax due to 'running out of energy', and that has led to Fenway Sports Group tasking key personnel behind the scenes with scouring the market for the perfect replacement.

Amorim Earns Rave Reviews from Hughes and Edwards

Sporting chief has caught the attention of key decision-makers at Anfield

Amorim is very highly-regarded by Hughes, Edwards and other influential members of the Liverpool hierarchy, according to GMS sources, and he has attracted more admiring glances from Anfield than has been widely reported after enjoying a successful spell in the Sporting hot-seat.

Although Alonso has been pinpointed as the Reds' primary target, having led Leverkusen to within touching distance of the Bundesliga title, they will only hand him the reins if they are convinced that his desire is to succeed Klopp and not head elsewhere amid interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Liverpool are aware that they need to sell the job to the Spanish tactician when they initiate talks, but they have put together a back-up plan in the event of them being unable to entice him back to familiar surroundings after he made 210 appearances for the club during his playing career.

GMS sources understand that Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi have been earmarked as good alternatives to Alonso, with the latter's experience in the Premier League meaning that he is known inside-out in terms of his character and philosophy.

Ruben Amorim's managerial record in the Primiera Liga this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 25 28 Won 21 19 Drawn 2 7 Lost 2 2 Goals for 75 65 Goals against 25 26 Points-per-game 2.60 2.29 Statistics correct as of 24/03/2024

Hughes has been challenged to gauge which of the candidates is the right fit for Liverpool, while he is also looking to ensure that the next manager arrives into the perfect environment after already winning the Carabao Cup under Klopp this season, while further success in the Premier League and Europa League are possibilities.

Although Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the Reds' hot-seat ahead of bossing Germany on home soil at Euro 2024, GMS sources have been informed that the hierarchy are not viewing him as anything more than an outside option at this stage of the proceedings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has only suffered 31 defeats from his 202 matches in charge of Sporting, racking up 141 wins and 30 draws along the way

Liverpool Facing Prospect of Competition from Premier League Rivals

Amorim has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle ahead of possible summer switch

Liverpool could face competition from Premier League rivals for Amorim as GIVEMESPORT was recently told that the Portuguese tactician is on a shortlist of options put together by Chelsea to potentially replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Newcastle United would also be eager to interview the 39-year-old if they opt to part company with Eddie Howe after he has struggled to match last season's achievements, which involved ending the Magpies' lengthy wait for Champions League action and reaching the Carabao Cup final.

It is understood that Amorim, whose preferred formation is 3-4-3, has a release clause worth close to £8.6million written into his Sporting contract, meaning that his current employers would be left powerless if Liverpool or one of his other suitors set their sights on landing him.

Amorim, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert, would experience the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career if he is provided with the challenge of following in Klopp's footsteps in the coming months.

